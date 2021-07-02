With the chairman pointing out that an unusual year had led to an unusual budget, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday adopted the final budget for fiscal year 2021/22, which started Thursday.
The board unanimously approved the $461 million budget, which is 56.43% over the previous fiscal year due to one-time funds coming from the federal government for COVID-19 pandemic recovery relief.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that the unusually high budget indicated “what a difficult, special year last year was,” which led to the federal government “pushing a lot of money out to us.”
He pointed out that they “can’t expect this kind of budget year after year.”
The county anticipates one-time funds in the amount of $41.5 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act and $11.5 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe noted that the impacts of the pandemic were both “good and bad” and “good” only because the federal funding allowed the county to budget one-time capital projects, such as the construction of a new administration building, health department building and a shared building for the facilities management, information technology and public fiduciary departments.
Reyes also explained that the budget is simply a guideline of expenditures for next year. “A budget is not written in stone. It can be lowered, it probably will be lowered,” he said, adding that the county probably won’t be able to do every capital improvement project in the budget, especially with the rising costs of construction materials. When the time comes, the board will talk about each project individually, he added.
Federal funding also allows for the $950,000 purchase of a building located directly across the Justice Center and Historic Courthouse, at 217 S. 2nd Ave., after owner Candy Camarena offered it to the county first. The amount was transferred out of reserve funds, while leaving a balance of $25.9 million. The fund balance is still almost 21% of the budget, which is the target.
In addition, total revenues are up almost 14% from last year. The county will be adding just over five new positions, including two grounds maintenance workers and a technical services worker for Facilities Management, two sheriff deputies and a GIS specialist/analyst for the Elections Division.
Now that the board has adopted the final budget, the only pending action is to set the property tax rates and improvement district assessment rates, which will occur at the Aug.16 meeting.
The final budget is based on a property tax rate of $3.6638 with no increase from the current year. Thorpe explained that this means that property owners should not see an increase in property taxes, assuming the value of their property didn’t increase.
However, on average, property assessed values, including new construction, went up 6.15% over the previous year, with a big portion attributed to new construction. Without new construction, the assessed value increase is 3.48%.
Reyes pointed to the “marked increase” in property values in the last six months, with home prices increasing by 10% to 20%. “It’s fine, it’s good to take a conservative approach,” he noted.
Thorpe said she wanted to remind residents that these property values are from last August and property tax bills won’t reflect the higher market prices until next year.
“This will be an issue next year,” Reyes added.
The primary property tax levy, or the amount of taxes that will be collected from property owners, is $34.3 million, which is less than the maximum allowable amount but an increase of $1.98 million over the current year, $859,735 of which is anticipated to come from new construction.
The supervisors adopted a joint resolution encompassing the budgets for the county, Flood Control, Public Health, Jail and Library districts as well as all improvement and special districts.
They also adopted a resolution that adjusts employee compensation and program funding for the new fiscal year.
The supervisors held a combined hearing on the budget and tax levy, but no members of the public asked to speak on either item.
Reyes thanked staff for all the work and time that went into putting the new budget together, a process that began in May.