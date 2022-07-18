The Yuma County Board of Supervisors gave the go-ahead for staff to proceed preparing a code amendment that will raise the maximum height of fences and walls exempt from requiring a permit and to increase the maximum height from 6 feet to 7 feet in residential and rural area zoning districts.
Javier Barrazas, senior planner, explained that the county adopted the 2018 International Residential Code, which exempts fences under 7 feet in height from permit requirements. Currently, the code requires a variance for a fence 7 feet or higher.
Staff recommended that the Planning and Zoning Commission forward this item to the supervisors to first obtain their input before they start working on changes to the code, and the commission agreed.
However, during a discussion among the supervisors, Chairman Tony Reyes warned that 7-foot fences might require a deeper footing, or concrete base, which some people might not know.
“Anytime you increase the height of a fence, you increase the depth of footing, you increase the width of the footing, and people are going to try to build 7-foot walls on the footing made for a 6-foot wall, and it’s going to come down with the wind,” Reyes said.
“If we allow 7-foot fences, I want to make sure that there is a warning, or if it’s needed, that there is some sort of a note there that says please consult about your footings or something along those lines.”
Supervisor Darren Simmons explained that he brought this issue to staff “because I’ve been getting a lot of calls from residents in the Foothills. A lot of people, with COVID, are turning their backyards into resorts, more or less, and they’re just wanting the privacy to go along with it … You got one house behind that’s a little lower or a little higher, and they look right into people’s backyards.”
County Attorney Jon Smith further explained, “I think the reason why the county needs a variance is because you adopted the IRC 2018 but you didn’t adjust your height requirements. So it’s inconsistent.”
“Let’s make it consistent,” Reyes said, noting that he would “reluctantly” go along with it as long as residents were made aware of the footing issue.
The supervisors voted 5-0 to send the proposed text amendment back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for initiation of the process.
In other action, the supervisors also approved the following items on the consent calendar:
• A resolution accepting the streets and traffic signs within Sierra Ridge Unit 2 Subdivision, lots 1-31, into the Yuma County Maintenance System.
• Declaring the Yuma Sun as the official county newspaper for all advertising, publications and printing required for the period from July 1 through June 30.