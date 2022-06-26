Supervisors appoint Ian McGaughey as administrator

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Ian McGaughey as the next county administrator. McGaughey was elevated from his position as deputy administrator after a selection committee conducted a nationwide search.
“Ian has a deep and extensive knowledge of Yuma County and has established roots in our community. He is a forward-thinker in the world of government,” said Tony Reyes, chairman of the board. “He is ready to lead the county and has a demonstrated track record of effective staff management and development, operational experience and political acumen in working with elected officials.”
“I’m honored and humbled by the trust the board has placed in me to work with Yuma County elected officials and staff to best serve our residents, businesses and visitors,” McGaughey said. “From my first day working for Yuma County, I was impressed by the excellent quality of the team, and look forward to working together to continue our positive momentum.”
McGaughey’s career spans more than 30 years of experience in the private and public industry where he has served more than 17 years in public service as an elected official, department director, city administrator, town manager and deputy county administrator.
He possesses a master’s in public administration and is an International City/County Management Association Credentialed Manager.
The county administrator directly manages 19 department and division directors and is responsible for the daily operation of county activities while executing the direction of the supervisors.