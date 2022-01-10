The Yuma County Board of Supervisors appointed Francisco “Frank” Sanchez to the position of county engineer. Sanchez, the former deputy county engineer, has been serving as interim county engineer since April. He has been an employee of the Yuma County Engineering Department since 1999.
“I’m very pleased Frank has taken on this position,” Chairman Tony Reyes said. “He’s earned the right to be there, and I’m happy that he’s continuing his service to the county.”
Supervisor Darren Simmons echoed his thoughts, noting that he’s “more than pleased” that he accepted the job. “You’re the right man for the job,” he added.
“Frank brings a track record of significant accomplishments to the position throughout his career with Yuma County,” County Administrator Susan Thorpe said. “His experience will be valuable in directing numerous important projects that will have a lasting and positive impact.”
Sanchez said he’s “very thankful for this opportunity. I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked for Yuma County for over 20 years and hope to use that experience to lead the Engineering Department and its great staff for the next several years.”
Sanchez grew up in San Luis and has lived in Yuma County since 1983. He graduated from Kofa High School.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Northern Arizona University, and served two years as a second lieutenant and two years as a first lieutenant with the U.S. Army in Fort Hood, Texas.
Sanchez returned to Yuma County in 2000 and became a licensed civil engineer in 2003.
After going to work for Yuma County, he was promoted to senior civil engineer in 2015, followed by a promotion to deputy county engineer in 2017.
He is married to wife Silvia and has two daughters, Leilani and Janelle.
Sanchez replaces Chris Young, who joined the City of Yuma as director of engineering.