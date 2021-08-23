In spite of opposition from neighbors, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved a request to rezone eight parcels that were part of the old Sierra Sands golf course.
The supervisors previously postponed the request after neighbors cited concerns with potential density, water issues, the proximity to the Barry Goldwater Bombing Range, traffic and dust.
Chairman Tony Reyes tabled the item in May to give time for the developers and neighbors to reach a compromise. However, that appears to not have happened.
“I’m a little disappointed in the outcome,” Reyes explained. “It came to us as an individual case and there were so many parcels that we sent it back for a (planned development) so the people, meaning the residents, could have the opportunity to participate in the process.
“I’m really taken aback by the number of people who opposed the process. I know some of the Sierra Sands residents didn’t feel included in the process, but we certainly didn’t move the process too far along the road,” Reyes added.
Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of property owners Sunderman Investments, C&G Farms, George Amaral Ranches, Jerome and Kelley Baliukas and X2 Properties, sought to rezone eight parcels totaling nearly 41 acres from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Planned Development.
The properties are located in the vicinity of Sierra Sands Avenue and County 15½ Street in Yuma. The intent is to create 15 parcels with sizes ranging from 2 to 5 acres in size for residential development.
The plan calls for single-story residences with rear and side yard setbacks of 25 feet, however, setbacks for the lots abutting existing Sierra Sands parcels will be 60 feet.
The county received a petition with signatures in opposition, representing 24 properties within the zoning area. The amount of opposition triggered a super-majority vote, meaning four of the five supervisors must agree. In this case, the vote for approval was 5-0.
One of the issues questioned by the supervisors was the need for the developers to pay for a traffic study to assess the need to construct Avenue 5E due to the additional traffic along Sierra Sands Avenue.
“Why would we want to do another road next to the range? That just opens it up,” Supervisor Martin Porchas said, noting that the Marine Corps continually opposes increasing the density near the bombing range.
County engineer Arturo Alvarez explained that the plan calls for 15 lots, but about 90 residents use Sierra Sands to access County 15th Street. The study would analyze the need for the developer to construct 5E to alleviate that traffic “because we do get a lot of complaints about Sierra Sands about the excess traffic there,” Alvarez said.
Kevin Dahl, a representative for the developers, said they agreed with all the conditions except the traffic study. He noted that 15 lots, by county standards, does not warrant a study and the decision shouldn’t be governed by the surrounding lots. And, Dahl added, a traffic study “comes with a price tag.”
Reyes later noted that his rule is to “not create conditions that make the zoning very difficult to accomplish because they’re not under the control of the developer.”
In the end, the supervisors approved the rezoning request without the traffic study condition.
During the public hearing, Douglas Bird, a neighbor, noted that 75% of the people that will be directly impacted are opposed to the project. He also noted that the developers did not seek input from them.
“A lot of you have really strong beliefs about property rights. The owners’ property rights rules 99% of the time … However, there’s always exceptions to that,” Bird said.
The community does not oppose the development, just the density, he added.
Phoenix attorney Tim La Sota, representing a neighbor, acknowledged that the end product is better than how it started, but that the density is “a tough pill to swallow.” Moving forward, the biggest concern for his client is that the rezoning will change again.
Reyes replied: “The first time it wasn’t right, the second time is not totally right, but there won’t be a third time. I don’t know if postponing a second time would improve it more.”
Jerome Baliukas, one of the property owners hoping to develop their property, said he has been trying to build his house since 2005. He said that they and the other property owners made significant concessions to make this planned development happen.
“The effort has been made in good conscience and good faith to come up with a development that coincides with everybody’s needs within reason. Everybody’s going to be disappointed. This is the only path forward, and if this path does not happen, and this it turned down, then I have to ask you, what crime did I commit? Why am I denied these rights? Why am I being denied a development that I have been waiting for since 2005, with good faith, good money, going through the process, trying to realize everything that is possible to make this happen?”
Reyes noted that this was one of the most difficult cases he’s ever dealt with, but a decision had to be made.
“Although you may not have gotten everything you wanted, (the planned development) did make the neighborhood better off,” he told the neighbors.