The Yuma County Board of Supervisors gave its stamp of approval to a $900,000 asphalt “mill and fill” project for Avenue B, from 24th to 32nd streets.
The project area is 15% within the Yuma city limits and 85% in Yuma County. The road is also designated as US Highway 95, consequently, the county entered into agreements with the city and Arizona Department of Transportation for the construction, maintenance and financing of the project.
The project will mill 3 feet of existing asphalt pavement and replace it with 3 feet of new asphalt. Crews will restripe the roadway with thermoplastic striping.
All pedestrian access ramps have been evaluated for compliance with the American Disability Act, and non-compliant ramps are being replaced.
Advance traffic loop detectors at the traffic signals will be replaced with video detection to reduce motorist conflict zones and potentially reduce accidents, according to a staff report.
The county does not anticipate new right-of-way acquisitions for this project.
Yuma County, through the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, received $900,000 in federal funds to construct this project. Staff submitted an application to qualify for ADOT’s Highway Users Revenue Fund Swap Program, which provides local agencies the opportunity to swap out their allocated federal funds for HURF state funds at the rate of 90-cents per dollar of federal funds transferred. This transfer allows the county to proceed with the design and construction of the project to county standards without having to meet federal regulations, a staff report stated.
Yuma County retained Nicklaus Engineering to provide survey, a geotechnical report and pavement design for the project. Staff from the county’s Engineering Department developed the contract documents, including plans, specifications, engineer’s estimate and the proposal pamphlet.
The supervisors also approved construction plans and authorized the county engineer to advertise for bids. The project is expected to go out for bid in February with award of the bid in April.
In other action, the supervisors also awarded a $182,967 construction contract for the Stormwater Retention/Detention Basins Project to Gutierrez Canales Engineering.
The project entails stormwater retention basin gate box modifications at the Somerton Basin. The project will also install a lift station at the North Central Basin in Yuma. These improvements will facilitate the discharge of the stormwater that is captured within their respective basins, a staff report stated.
The county retained James Davey and Associates to prepare contract documents for the modifications of the stormwater retention basin gate box in Somerton and Core Engineering Group to prepare contract documents for the North Central Basin Stormwater Lift Station in Yuma. James Davey combined the two projects together for bidding purposes.
The bid opening was held on Dec. 7. There were two bidders for this project, with Gutierrez Canales low bidder.
The supervisors also approved the following items on consent agenda:
– The appointment of Carol Anne Penfold Helland as Precinct 40 committeeman for a term that will expire on Oct. 1, 2022. The Yuma County Libertarian Party submitted Penfold Helland for appointment to fill the vacancy.
– The appointment of the Arizona attorney general to represent Yuma County in the pending property tax valuation case entitled “San Diego Gas & Electric Company v. Arizona Department of Revenue, et al.”