With a supermajority vote of 4-0, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved the issuance of municipal bonds to raise money to finance the acquisition and construction of county buildings and renovation of existing buildings.
The supervisors approved the resolution with an emergency clause so that the county can quickly move on the transaction.
The county will owe $60.4 million, which includes nearly $54 million raised from the bond sale and a premium fee of $6.5 million.
The total funds available for the construction projects will be $68.7 million. Aside from the bond sale proceeds, the county will have another $8.2 million available from other fund sources, including $2 million from the Health District and $6.2 million from general fund reserves, “even though we have appropriated more than that,” said Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas.
The estimated costs of the construction project is about $68.2 million. However, Villegas noted, “We all know how construction prices are going right now. So we have done our best estimate to see how much money we have to borrow.”
Plans to construct a new administration building are currently underway and the county also hopes to construct additional buildings to house the Information and Technology, Public Fiduciary and Facilities Management departments.
Other projects include providing space for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension staff and the Emergency Management division and renovating the existing Health Department facility.
The estimated cost for the new administration building is $37 million. Modifications and expansion to the existing Health Department building are estimated at $17 million. The cost of a new county multi-department building would be $11 million; new U of A office space $2 million; and new Emergency Management office $1.3 million.
Mark Reader of the financing advisory firm Stifel, which the county retained to help with the bond issue, explained the bond pricing and interest rates.
“Interest rates have gravitated up a tad the last six months. I don’t think it’s the end of the world for us,” Reader said. “You’re a Double A-rated county … Your bonds will be well received by investors. Investors are looking for, in light of the current volatility as they call it in the marketplace, they’re looking for very sound, safe and secure municipal bond investments, and certainly your county fits right in that sweet spot.”
Based on the current market, the yield, which refers to the return that an investor receives from a bond, will range from a starting point of 1.5% to 3.67% over 20 years of payments.
“Bonds are no different than CDs or other investments. The longer you invest, the higher rate you get to compensate for inflation and perceived risk,” Reader explained. “We’re hoping to get you in that high 3% range, maybe 3.75%, certainly under the 4% range would be my guess.”
In response to a question on whether the county can pay off the debt at any time, Reader said, “In order to get that rate down, investors don’t really want their bonds called for a period of time. Ten (years) is pretty common.”
Villegas recommended adding an early-call clause. Reader said he would work with county staff to shorten the term to eight or nine years. “If there’s no penalty going 9, that’s the way we’ll probably set it up if you want,” Reader noted.
“All the interest rates we have provided right now, they’re all estimates. We are subject to the market. We wouldn’t know until we actually go out to the offering statement and start getting those requests from the investors,” Villegas said.
“That’s why we’re looking to do that emergency clause, which will allow Gil and myself to move as quickly as possible to secure the best interest rate,” County Administrator Ian McGaughey said.
One of the requirements for the emergency clause is to have a supermajority vote, which is four “yes” votes. Supervisor Darren Simmons had been traveling but still connected by phone, however, his call dropped and staff was unable to reconnect.
But with Chairman Tony also on the phone, the supervisors still had enough votes for a supermajority.
The plan is to go to market on Aug. 15 and close the bond sale on or around Aug. 30.