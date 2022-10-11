In a special meeting held Monday, the Yuma County Supervisors approved a construction contract for the Tacna Water Infrastructure Improvements project.
As the board directors for the Tacna Water Improvement District, the supervisors awarded a $11.6 million contract to the lowest bidder, Yuma Valley Contractors.
The board opened the bids on Aug. 1 and referred them to the district engineer, Stantec Consulting, with instructions to report back with a recommendation, which Stantec did. However, the process was delayed as the county waited for word that a grant from Rural Development had been secured.
The federal agency has now officially committed to providing $6.2 million in Community Development Block Grant Colonia funds for the project.
“It took a while to get here, but we’re very excited about that,” said Rachel Stallworth, improvement district coordinator for Yuma County Public Works.
A couple of more things that need to happen before construction can begin, which will probably be in January. After the construction contract is signed, the county will send out notices of special tax assessments to Tacna property owners and hold hearings on the assessments.
“We’ll be back here on Nov. 7 and then on Dec. 19 for the actual hearing, and there’s hearings after hearings after hearings. We give everyone an opportunity to have their say or to contest anything, and so we can’t say that we don’t give everybody an opportunity to voice their concerns or objections or anything,” Stallworth said.
The supervisors voted 4-0 to approve the contract with Martin Porchas absent.
“We’re not totally there yet, but we are so close. We have all the money that we need to be able to pay for it. So that’s a blessing. Thank you,” Stallworth said.
In a June public hearing held in Wellton, she explained that Tacna residents will be responsible for $529,000, or 7% of the total $12 million project cost, with the vast majority paid with grants and forgivable loans.
Project attorney Andrew McGuire of the law firm Gust Rosenfeld pointed out the “incredible job by the county staff to bring a lot of money to the table that doesn’t need to be repaid.”
Property owners will be billed twice a year with the assessments spread over 25 years. The assessments will be based on several factors such as the size of the property and the water service that is required.
District residents will have the option of paying the entire assessment upfront or making the two payments every year.
During the June hearing, Maria Brady of Stantec Consulting Services, the project engineer, explained the need for new water treatment facilities. A private water company installed the existing water system in the 1980s. The water company owner died, leaving no alternative water supply plan.
In addition, the current groundwater well supply is not in compliance with drinking water standards. Needing a new water supply and distribution system, residents formed an improvement district to establish a potable water supply system that meets drinking water standards and replaces the existing system.
The Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District will supply surface water with a groundwater well as backup. Plans call for building a new water treatment campus that will handle 0.085 millions of gallons per day, a 0.15 million gallon water storage reservoir and a water pump station.
In addition, the district will install new water distribution piping and water meters for 189 customers. The new water system will supply potable water and provide fire protection. The new facility will have room for 20-40% growth.
“We know this is quite remarkable, and I would have to commend staff for being able to provide an improvement district with only a 7% requirement from the participants. That’s pretty amazing by any standards. I’ve never seen or heard of anything like that before,” Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines said.