The Yuma County Board of Supervisors awarded a $18.7 million construction contract for the Smucker Park Detention Basin Project to Meridian Engineering Company.
In addition, the board authorized the flood control manager to enter into a $100,000 contract with Geotechnical Services for construction inspection services.
Costs will be split between the county and the City of Yuma. The county’s Flood Control District and the city jointly developed the Smucker Park Basin and 28th Street and Westridge Drive outfalls to provide regional storm drainage and flood control.
The project includes construction of an earthen embankment along the East Main Canal and new detention basin, storm drain system, catch basins, concrete box culverts, basin outlets structures and rip rap.
It also includes removal and replacement of city sanitary sewer pipelines; removal and replacement of Smucker Park irrigation system, pump and irrigation lines within the basin; and removal and replacement of concrete pathway and landscaping in the park.
Additional miscellaneous drainage improvements will also be constructed.
County Engineer Frank Sanchez noted that the project had been rebid at the board’s direction. Meridian was the lowest bidder in the last round of proposals.
The city has contributed $2 million to the project and is responsible for an additional $1.7 million.
City officials also indicated that they are in favor of incorporating additional work. Sanchez explained that the city initially wanted to downsize some pipes to save money but in the end decided to go ahead and incorporate the additional work since it has the funds.
The county currently has enough funds budgeted to award the contract this fiscal year. However, for fiscal year 2022/23, to fully fund the construction contract, administration and inspection costs, the district will need to dip into the Flood Control contingency fund and reserves for emergencies.
This current proposed budget currently allows for a 5.3% ($989,983) construction contingency. Ideally, for this type of construction, a 10% contingency would be more appropriate, staff noted.
Consequently, staff will look at other possible funding sources to increase the contingency, such as using American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds or moving smaller miscellaneous capital improvement projects from 2022/23 to 2023/24.
The district may also move out two projects, a Wellton-area drainage improvement and a stormwater discharge retrofit, from 2023/24 and 2024/25, respectively.
The district retained Dibble Engineering to conduct a review of the plans, specifications and design documents and submitted the revisions to the Arizona Department of Water Resources for final approval, which it granted.
The contractor has 90 days to have its work plan approved by ADWR. The expected start time for this work is April. The construction time for this project is 365 days after approval of the work plan. Mobilization for construction is expected to occur in September.
Chairman Tony Reyes thanked county staff for “not dropping the ball” and getting this project going. He also asked staff to look into naming the basin after former longtime supervisor Greg Ferguson.
In other action, the supervisors accepted a petition to establish the Villa Serena Irrigation Water Delivery District. The petition was signed by 100% of the owners of the entire acreage within the proposed district.
The Villa Serena Subdivision being built by KDC of Yuma LLC and Kerley Investments is 21.3 acres and includes 47 parcels.
As part of the action, the supervisors established a new fund for the district and suspended the new district’s powers and function of delivering and distributing irrigation water and maintaining the ditches, pipelines and other facilities within the district.
A staff report explained that irrigation water is not currently available to the district, and the district formation, along with the suspension of powers, protects the landowners from having to maintain ditches, pipelines or other facilities associated with the delivery of irrigation water within their area
Yuma Mesa Irrigation District increased the acre foot of water charge to $99.50 an acre foot from $85 in previous years. The new district will provide an estimated savings annually of $2,558 with the $99.50 an acre foot allocation to the 21.3 acres, as opposed to the individual parcels. The approximate annual irrigation charge is $2,120 annually.