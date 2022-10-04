The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday cheered the purchase of 18 new trucks from a local dealership and eagerly authorized the $782,558 cost to buy the vehicles.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office will replace 16 patrol vehicles that have reached their end-of-service life, according to the agency’s vehicle replacement policy, and purchase two more vehicles for two new deputies.

