The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday cheered the purchase of 18 new trucks from a local dealership and eagerly authorized the $782,558 cost to buy the vehicles.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office will replace 16 patrol vehicles that have reached their end-of-service life, according to the agency’s vehicle replacement policy, and purchase two more vehicles for two new deputies.
After issuing a request for proposals, the county received only one response from Alexander Ford of Yuma for the sale of vehicles, which will be 2023 Ford F150 Super Crew 4x4 short bed trucks with 5.0L FFV V8 engines.
Jonathan Lines, vice chairman of the board, asked to pull the purchase from the consent agenda. “I just wanted to congratulate the sheriff on being able to purchase locally,” he said, noting that money will stay and circulate in Yuma.
“It’s important for our local vendors to put pen to paper. And, in this case, it actually came to fruition,” Sheriff Leon Wilmot replied. “One of the things that we always prefer is to shop locally first.”
However, he noted, the county has to follow state procurement laws, which call for vendors to submit bids and the purchase must go to the lowest bidder.
“We’re happy to see the money staying local,” Wilmot added.
“And so are we,” Chairman Tony Reyes said. “We normally try to highlight the fact that we first tried to get this locally. Sometimes it doesn’t work, either supply chain issues or price issues. We’re so happy to see it work … We just like to keep local if we can. It just makes a lot more sense to us.”
The supervisors voted 4-0, with Martin Porchas absent, to approve the purchase.
Reyes also questioned an agenda item that called for declaring miscellaneous county property as surplus and authorizing its sale through an online auction. He asked whether local entities or governments were first given a list of the items up for auction so that they may have an opportunity to acquire them first.
County staff member Barbara Villaneda confirmed that the list of auction items is first made available to other local organizations. She also clarified that items that don’t sell at public auction can be donated.
The supervisors voted 4-0 to authorize the items to be publicly auctioned online between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11 via www.publicsurplus.com. A list of items to be auctioned and the written auction/bidding procedures are posted at tinyurl.com/z2zrwxx7. For more information or to receive a copy of the auction list and procedures, call the county at 928-373-1010.
In addition, the supervisors took the following actions as posted on the consent calendar:
• Terminated the appointment of Wong & Carter of Phoenix and appointed Hufford, Horstman, Mongini, Parnell & Tucker of Flagstaff as special deputies to provide legal counsel and advice in drafting and negotiating construction service agreements for the Yuma County Administration Building Project at the rate of $250 per hour for all attorneys of the firm.
• Canceled the Nov. 16 election for the Hyder Valley Irrigation Water Delivery District and appointment to the District Board of Trustees of unopposed candidates Peter Aronstam, Angela Gutierrez and Roger Fincher, for terms effective Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Economic Security, at the request of Arizona@Work Yuma County, for employment services for eligible adults, funded by the state’s Social Services Block Grant.
• Removed $1,949 from the tax rolls because the taxes are considered to be uncollectible. The delinquent taxes on certain mobile homes have been determined to be uncollectible through removal or destruction of the property or their condition is such that the cost of seizure and sale of the property would equal or exceed the revenue that could be derived from the taxes.