The Yuma County Board of Supervisors got a first look at options for replacing the Administration Annex facility at 197 S. Main St. The aging building has proved inadequate and costly since its 2013 purchase.
County officials have for some time noted a need for a larger auditorium for board meetings and more office space. But that initial project has expanded to potentially include the needs of other departments also lacking space and/or whose employees work in separate spaces.
David Hylland, director of facilities management, and Frank Slingerland of BWS Architects presented four options related to the renovation and/or reconstruction of the Administration Annex and provided cost estimates.
They also provided an overview of facilities needs for the Health Department and support services. In addition, staff presented information on a possible new facility at 2725 S. Avenue B for Facilities Management, Information Technology and Public Fiduciary, to be paired with Options 1, 2 or 3.
The proposal would keep department employees together on the same floors and the auditorium would be on the first level, as requested by the supervisors.
The following four options were presented:
• Option 1 – Demolish the south building only at 197 S. Main St. Construct a new, four-story building on the footprint of the demolished structure, with the first three levels matching those of the existing three-story north building. Renovate the existing north building to provide a combined total area of about 64,000 square feet plus basement storage space.
The estimated cost of Option 1 is $17.5 million. Paired with a new building or renovation for the Health Department ($17 million) and a new facility for Facilities Management, Information Technology and Public Fiduciary ($7.7 million), the total package estimate is $42.5 million.
• Option 2 – Demolish both the north and south buildings at 197 S. Main St. Construct a new, four-story building on the combined footprint of the demolished structures. New building would total about 73,000 square feet plus the basement.
The cost estimate is $26.6 million. The additional building needs and a new Health Department building would raise the total project estimate to $51.4 million
• Option 3 – Purchase the existing property located to the north of the county facility at 197 S. Main St. Demolish all structures on both sites. Construct a new, three-story building on the footprint of the combined site, to total about 81,000 square feet plus the basement.
The estimated cost is $29 million; paired with the other needs, the total package estimate is $53.8 million.
• Option 4 – Develop a campus-style complex at 2725 S. Avenue B, the current site of the Facilities Management and Information Technology departments, in conjunction with the existing Juvenile Justice, Public Health and Development Services facilities located adjacent to the site. Construct a new, 100,000-square-foot administration building, multi-level parking structure, support facilities, site development and off-site improvements.
The estimated cost is $48 million. With a new or expanded health department, the total package estimate is $65 million. The total estimate does not include traffic mitigation cost, city impact and development fees, and water and sewer connection and capacity fees. In addition, the buildings at 198 and 197 S. Main St. could potentially be sold, offsetting some of the costs.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that a project that was initially projected at $6 million has mushroomed to $65 million. “Those are scary numbers for me,” he said.
He reflected on how the situation occurred. “We assumed certain things with an old building. Opening up an old building is like opening up pandora’s box,” he said. “We started by trying to solve a short-term problem with a long-term solution that didn’t work.”
Reyes noted that soon after county departments moved into the old building, “it became a nightmare,” with employees complaining of bad odors and air quality and other issues that come with old buildings.
The chairman said he needed more time to study the options and numbers, but that he already knew he did not like the first option. For him, only one thing was clear, that the Health Department needed to be rebuilt.
Vice Chairman Martin Porchas agreed, noting that “whatever happens,” the Health Department had to be addressed. “Those are future needs and it’s money that we’re going to need, if we do it right now or spend it later, which is going to be more.”
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi noted: “The only two (options) worth looking at are tear down and build up.”
The supervisors also questioned Option 4. Darren Simmons said that a campus complex would “take every inch” and noted that if the Juvenile Court needs to expand in the future, there would be no space for it and would have to move. “We’re cutting our throats on any expansion on what’s already down there,” he said.
“There’s too many variables with (Option) 4,” Jonathan Lines said, adding that he did not want to overbuild and landlock the property there.
Lines then asked if a previous proposal for joint use of the Yuma City Hall was “completely off the table.” Reyes replied that the proposal would “not solve the long-term problem,” although some departments might temporarily move there during the project.
Lines said he wanted them to “be good stewards” of the taxpayers’ money. “You have to take a look at what’s the best investment possible,” Reyes added. “If Option 4 is too costly or challenging, it might not be doable. Then we will consider Options 2 and 3.”
However, Reyes noted that they needed to make a decision as building costs have continually increased. “Time is not on our side. We need to start making some decisions,” he said. However, Reyes noted that the information was new and he needed to “digest it.” He said he would later call for a work session to consider the options more closely.