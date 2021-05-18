Broadband infrastructure continues to be listed among the potential projects that might be covered by Yuma County’s allocation of federal recovery aid.
Other priorities considered during a Board of Supervisors discussion on Monday included a new health department building, paving roads to help reduce the county’s dust pollution to help meet state requirements, and water and sewer projects.
Yuma County expects to receive $41.5 million in direct aid over a two-year period as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which is intended to combat the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe noted that it’s important for the county to coordinate with regional towns, cities and tribes to prevent duplication of efforts.
The county must have decided how the funds will be spent by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
“It will make budgeting a little tricky. It’s one-time money. We need to keep that mind,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
Projects must meet specific guidelines provided by the U.S. Treasury, and the county is still waiting for more detailed information. However, the federal agency has released a sample of allowables uses, including projects that support public health response, address negative economic impacts, replace public sector revenue loss, premium pay for essential workers, water and sewer infrastructure and broadband infrastructure.
“If you have a specific proposed project, they will tell you in advance if it would be acceptable,” Thorpe said.
With the county moving towards constructing a new administration building, Reyes asked, “Can the money actually be used to build anything?”
Thorpe pointed out two items under the “replace public sector revenue loss” category, which notes that funds can be used for “pay-go spending for building new infrastructure, including roads” and “modernization of cybersecurity.”
If the project does not qualify, it might still be doable under a different category, such as “supporting public health response.”
Reyes then suggested paving roads to reduce dust pollution. “It’s certainly a health issue,” he said.
“We can certainly explore that idea. That’s a great idea,” Thorpe replied.
Supervisor Darren Simmons asked if funds could be used to pave the archery range. Thorpe noted that there’s only a small amount of road left unpaved and it’s currently in the budget, but that it’s possible to replace budgeted funds with recovery funds.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked whether funds could be applied towards construction of the new Tacna water distribution and treatment system. Thorpe noted that the project is mostly being paid through a $807,153 Community Development Block Grant. Pancrazi asked whether the project could be expanded to draw growth in that part of the county.
Another water and sewer plan that might be eligible is a Housing Department project being done in conjunction with Somerton in which a waterline will be extended to provide homes that currently use wells with “a constant, reliable source of water.” The Housing Department’s share of the cost is $200,000.
The premium pay for essential employees is a “real sticky one” because it covers not only county workers, but city, state, nursing home workers, farmworkers, janitors, truck drivers, etc.
“So it’s very broad, and it could be opening a real can of worms if we go down this path,” Thorpe said, adding that the county already provided premium pay for county public safety, health and Superior Court employees.
Funds might also be used to loan money to the Greater Yuma Port Authority for the development of lots in the Magrino Industrial Park near the San Luis Port of Entry II. This would reduce the need to use $4.5 million in general funds currently budgeted to provide a loan to GYPA.
Reyes noted that the easiest decision is broadband infrastructure. Eligible projects include those that would help in delivering reliable broadband services at minimum download and upload speeds of 100 megabits per second, “which we do not have here in Yuma County,” Thorpe said.
More information is needed before the county can settle on a final list of projects. “The devil is in the details,” Thorpe noted.
Reyes suggested focusing on projects that the county already wants to do, rather than “invent” new projects.