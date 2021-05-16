The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will continue discussing and possibly take action regarding priority projections and programs to be funded by the $41.5 million the county expects to receive in COVID-19 relief aid as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The supervisors will also consider using balance funds to pay off existing debt or use the cash to reduce future debt. During a fiscal year 2021/22 budget meeting, the board discussed options for use of the General Fund balance above the 20% policy level.
One of the options is to use about $11 million to pay off the county’s existing interest-bearing debt. The board may want to use the one-time fund balance to pay off this debt, or to use $11 million in cash to pay down the cost of a future Administration Building so that the debt needed is much smaller, according to a staff report.
Staff will identify options and information on existing debt amounts and interest rates, the impact of paying off existing debt, and the impact of using cash to reduce future debt requirements for proposed capital projects.
In other action, the supervisors will appoint individuals to the 2021 Yuma County Redistricting Advisory Commission, which the board created on May 3.
The commission will be composed of 13 members who are qualified electors of Yuma County, with two members appointed from each supervisorial district and three “at large” members.
The board will also hear a presentation from the Arizona Public Service update regarding maintaining reliability during the summer months.
View the full agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/bfj2n944.
The meeting will take place in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.