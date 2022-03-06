The architects designing the new Yuma County Administration Building ran into the same dilemma it runs into when designing church parking lots. Should architects design the parking lot for the Christmas Mass or a typical church service?
Frank Slingerland of BWS Architects noted that if they build the parking lot for the largest group the church will ever have, the gigantic parking lot will go unused most of the year.
It’s the same issue they face when designing the new Board of Supervisors Auditorium: Should they design it for those rare occasions when hot-topic issues draw large crowds? Or should they design it to accommodate the usual smaller number of attendees?
The supervisors mulled the dilemma during a discussion on the design of the new Administration Building, which will go up at 197 S. Main St., across the street from the current facility.
BWS Architects has been working with David Hylland, director of facilities management, and the county’s Design Review Team on the building design for a number of months. The team includes representatives of all departments and offices that will occupy the building.
The first floor will house the Recorder’s Office and Election Services as well as the Board of Supervisors Auditorium. The second floor will have the offices of the assessor, treasurer and school superintendent. Administration, supervisors’ offices and the finance and human resource departments will be on the third floor.
The current concept shows a 2,500-square-foot auditorium on the main floor of the three-level facility. The auditorium would seat about 100, which is double the current capacity.
However, Chairman Tony Reyes thought that the size was too small especially when compared to the size of the 80,000-square-foot building.
“It’s not a good idea to me,” Reyes said. “It’s one of those things you oversize, not undersize.”
“I know the county isn’t that exciting, but when it gets exciting, it does get exciting,” he added.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi agreed, noting that the county is growing.
Reyes said he expected the auditorium to be the predominant feature. “I thought we were building a meeting hall to handle a lot of people,” he said.
Hylland noted that it’s not too late to change the design. However, he suggested that two other spaces, one a conference room that seats 30-40 people, could serve as overflow space.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe pointed out that most of the time board meetings wouldn’t require more than 100 seats and technology allows for remote viewing.
Supervisor Martin Porchas agreed, pointing out that the county doesn’t often have “very heated” issues recently and that it doesn’t make sense to have 200 seats that might never be filled.
Reyes also said he expected the supervisors’ offices to be on the first floor to make it easier for constituents to see a supervisor. In addition, Reyes said, the initial concept had a way for supervisors to get into the boardroom without having to walk out in public. Hylland said they could still walk in through a side entrance.
In the end, Reyes said he would be OK with overflow spaces as long as they are close to the main auditorium.
Porchas brought up a concern with having people wandering through the building to get to where they wanted to go.
Slingerland said they would take a closer look at the designs and come up with strategies to address their concerns.
Next, he added, is the design development phase in which they will work in more detail with the individual departments to figure out where they want windows, outlets, equipment, etc.
The designers are also working on exterior and interior finishings and trying to understand. The design team seems to gravitate towards a stone base with a colonnade and canopy on the lower level. The idea is to have a strong connection to Main Street with outdoor space for staff, even those on the second and third floors.
At the same, they are meeting with consultants on things like mechanical equipment to make sure they have the needed space and that the equipment is screened from view.
“We’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback,” Slingerland said.