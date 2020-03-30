The Yuma County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported a resolution recently stating Yuma County will protect the constitutional right to bear arms.
Board Chairman Tony Reyes said that the supervisors had been hearing requests from Yuma County residents for a while to declare their support of the right to bear arms. Reyes said that the decision to reaffirm that support wasn’t hard to make and was only a matter of time.
“The call for us to reaffirm our support of the Second Amendment had been percolating for a while, but there was never any resistance to it on our part,” he said. “It’s a more political topic than what we usually get into. You know, people have strong views about it, and we try to keep the board from being partisan. But for us, there was never a question about supporting people’s constitutional rights. We took an oath to do that.”
The item was passed unanimously by the board with no dissent as a consent calendar item March 16. The topic had been brought up before in past meetings by members of the public, but this is the first time any action has been taken on the topic.
Reyes said that the resolution differs from a similar resolution in Mohave County that declares the county a Second Amendment sanctuary and lays out specific protections the county is willing to take, noting that Yuma County’s resolution takes less action.
“Something like that isn’t within the scope of what we can do,” Reyes said.
“We simply passed a resolution that says that we will do everything that we can do to make sure no one’s rights are restricted,” Reyes said. “Anything beyond that would have to be left to the legislators.”
Reyes also said that the county wouldn’t pass a resolution “that says we’re not going to obey the law if you don’t agree with it.”
Two members of the public spoke in support of the resolution: Pat Headington from the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, and Gil Hernandez, a lifelong Yuma resident. Both said that the right for individuals to bear arms was at risk and needed to be protected, and they commended the board for bringing the resolution forward.
Headington said that he felt like his constitutional rights were receding and thanked the board for upholding an oath.
“In recent years, increased efforts to chip away at the rights of every American continues,” he said on behalf of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club. “This resolution is not only a way to acknowledge and reassure the citizens that the oath you’ve taken is highly valued but also serves to build trust in the citizens you serve.”
Hernandez likewise thanked the board for upholding a responsibility to the Constitution and commended them.
“What we need from our elected local officials is to see that you guys are defending the Arizona Constitution and the Constitution of the United States,” he said. “I commend you guys for what you guys are doing. It’s a hard task.”