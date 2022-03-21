The Yuma County Board of Supervisors declined to adopt the proposed 2030 Comprehensive Plan as presented by staff, following the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation.
The commission previously voted to deny recommendation of a proposed Comprehensive Plan due to outdated elements such housing and census data.
The 327-page draft plan is the official guide for the development of the unincorporated areas of the county. Its primary purpose is to help the planning commission and supervisors make decisions mostly related to land use.
State law requires that the board amend or extend the plan every 10 years. Initially, staff asked the supervisors to direct staff to update the plan with minimal changes. Accordingly, in June, the supervisors directed staff to keep the existing Comprehensive Plan as adopted in 2012 with minor changes.
The draft plan underwent a 60-day public information and participation process, with an open house meeting to inform residents of the draft plan. The county also distributed the document to local, state and federal agencies for their comment.
The county received comments more extensive than anticipated, with some comments referencing outdated data, studies and maps, incorrect statutes and other errors. Some requested updates to the housing elements, new census information and other revisions so the plan accurately presents the current socioeconomic conditions in Yuma County.
Much of the discussion among the commissioners centered on the housing element, which is based on data from 2000 to 2010. For example, the 2012 plan makes reference to a housing oversupply when currently there is a housing shortage.
Some governmental agencies requested that Yuma’s recent housing study be used as the housing element. The Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization asked that new transportation studies be incorporated into the plan.
Consequently, staff switched gears and agreed with the commission’s recommendation to not adopt the current draft. They requested authorization to obtain proposals from qualified consultants to prepare a fully updated 2030 Comprehensive Plan that is relevant and addresses current conditions, public comments and internal review.
Supervisor Martin Porchas concurred with the need to hire a consultant to redo the document. However, Chairman Tony Reyes questioned the need to hire a consultant for a full update when only certain elements had been questioned.
He asked whether staff could do the job. Planning Director Maggie Castro replied that staff can address the majority of the comments received.
Asked how much a complete update would cost, Craig Sellers, director of development services, noted that a recent YMPO study cost more than $250,000.
“That brings us to reality,” Reyes said, noting that his wish would be for staff to undertake the majority of the update and use outside guidance for areas where they need expertise help, and not hire a consultant to do a complete rewrite.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines agreed, noting that outside consultants don’t know the community.
After a public hearing that did not draw any citizens, the supervisors voted 5-0 to deny adoption of the 2030 Comprehensive Plan as presented and return it to staff to start revisions.
The existing 2020 Comprehensive Plan will remain in effect until a new plan is adopted in accordance with state statute. The supervisors will be required to reconsider the existing or a revised plan within a year and continue to do so until one is adopted.
Subsequent adoption or readoption of the plan or a major amendment to the plan must be approved by an affirmative vote of at least two-thirds of the board.
The draft 2030 Comprehensive Plan can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/2p99dktv.