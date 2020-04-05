The Yuma County Board of Supervisors have a new option on the table for a meeting space — using the City of Yuma’s council chambers.
The board started discussing the option during their March 16 meeting after receiving a letter signed in late February by the City of Yuma’s Mayor Doug Nicholls. The letter invited the Board of Supervisors to work with the city to turn the City Council Chambers in City Hall into a joint use chamber, a move that would reduce the cost of the 197 S. Main Street project.
“As the City of Yuma City Council, we understand that the Yuma County Board of Supervisors are seeking a new chamber for the Board Public meetings,” the letter read. “In the spirit of the heightened cooperation between Yuma County and the City of Yuma, we are offering an option of transforming the City Council Chambers into a joint use chamber to be shared between the County and the City.”
The 197 Main St. project intends to create a new space mostly for the offices of the County Recorder, Treasurer and Election Services, as well as a studio and new Board of Supervisors auditorium. The offer by the city would provide a place for the Board of Supervisors to hold their meetings.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes said he brought the discussion about the city’s offer to the board March 16 to make his fellow supervisors aware of the option.
“Considering what we’ve gone through with the building on the other side of the street, I wanted you all to have a chance to think about it and consider it,” Reyes said at the meeting. “I didn’t put it in here so we could make a decision to do it or not. I put it in here so you would be aware of that, and there will be more talks about the logistics of doing that before we make a decision.”
Supervisor Russell McCloud pointed out that the building is also funded by taxpayers though City of Yuma taxpayers specifically but Yuma County taxpayers all the same.
Reyes said he doesn’t consider the option a long-term or permanent solution, but he’s open to the option if his fellow supervisors and other county officials see a reason for it.
Reyes said that the Board of Supervisors does need a place to hold meetings when the attendance is larger.
“We are obviously looking forward to and making plans to have a larger place to hold our meetings. This is not the most accommodating room. Sometimes when we have what I consider to be either controversial or interesting issues, people don’t fit,” he said. “I don’t have a problem with talking to them about holding our meeting there every other Monday morning, though I think going beyond that requires for us to analyze that more.”
Reyes said he’s worried that transferring operations may add costs and problems to logistics because City and County governments don’t have identical operations.
“I always like to think that the problem with these things is that if there’s another administration in there not like this one then it may be an issue,” he said. “It may be a solution in search of a problem. Do we have a problem? I think every once in a while we do in terms of having to hold a meeting where there’s not enough space and it’s difficult. I don’t know if it’s too disruptive though and I don’t know if it means we should be adding more costs.”
The departments that were supposed to be housed at 197 Main St. are there now, but many of the operations that were supposed to take place there like the Board of Supervisors meetings don’t take place there yet and likely won’t until a new facility is built or found.
However, Reyes said that because the Board of Supervisors still uses their old space at 198 Main St. this might give the false impression that they’re stuck where they are. The Board of Supervisors will move their operations once other county departments are certain where their long-term station will be, he said.
“I think we’ve done everything we can for every county department that needed accommodating and we left ourselves for last because that is the way we do things,” he said. “But now we’re in that process of moving ourselves, and I don’t want this to be something that stops us from continuing to develop what we talked about for a permanent location.”
Still, Reyes said he saw the benefit in considering the option and wanted to look into any possible added costs of going through with the idea.
“I like the idea that we can work with the city on things and that we can do some joint operations,” Reyes said.
Reyes added that it would be better to have the space when it’s needed than to not have it when it’s needed, and he said the optics of the city and county cooperating could be encouraging.
“I see this as a situation where if you need a better facility to hold meetings, in case you need it, it’s there. And at this particular time, it would be good for people to see the city and county working together — as long as the Yuma County logo is above the city logo,” he joked.
Supervisor Martin Porchas was concerned about how long joint use could last given the way that city governments change after elections.
“Council, mayors, they change just like we do, and if we move and you get people in there who say I don’t like the county — and it’s happened before — I wouldn’t like to be in that situation where the county and the city are almost taking off the gloves,” Porchas said.
Reyes said that would hopefully be avoided by the fact that the space wouldn’t be used permanently.
“I wanted to bring this up to make sure you knew about it. There hasn’t been any serious discussion about doing it. And I wanted you to know that whatever we came up with in terms of meeting space is temporary,” he said. “We’re not stopping the planning of the future site we need to handle the growth we’re seeing right now. If any options are proposed they would be proposed as temporary solutions for a problem we don’t think exists that much.”
The main problem that the Board of Supervisors hear in regards to their meetings is usually the time, he said, and not the space itself.
“I think if you listen to people when they come to the building, their main complaint is not the space but the day we have the meeting and the time. We have them Monday mornings at 9, basically when everyone is back to work,” Reyes said.
The real benefit that the idea proposed by Nicholls offers is the possible cooperation between city and county, which he supported.
“The majority of that council looks at it as a joint type situation that would make us closer in some ways,” he said, “and I don’t have a problem with that.”