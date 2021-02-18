Yuma County supervisors on Wednesday expressed concern that asylum-seeking migrants dropped off into the community without sufficient COVID-19 testing and preventive measures will contribute to the spread of the virus.
In response to concerns raised by Supervisor Jonathan Lines, Rep. Paul Gosar asked Sheriff Leon Wilmot to intercept and imprison the released migrants “until they can be tested, quarantined, and then returned to their home countries.”
Due to time limits and COVID-19 restrictions that affect the capacity of Border Patrol holding facilities, migrants are being released locally, instead of being transported to Phoenix shelters.
The migrants that are being set free have been processed and screened for active criminal warrants and COVID-19 infection. They have been given paperwork that allows them to be in-country while awaiting final processing or a court date. Migrants have the option to travel and the vast majority are trying to reach other U.S. cities.
Chairman Tony Reyes frowned at not being kept in the loop by federal officials about the COVID-19 screening protocols and whether migrants are being tested and quarantined.
“I don’t have enough information. I don’t know who does, but I do know they are being dropped in the middle of the community without the information necessary to determine whether they need to be in some isolated situation,” Reyes said.
He expressed particular concern with migrants being sheltered or transported by bus or plane, thereby putting other people “in jeopardy.”
“Now I’m concerned that if you take in refugees and you put them in a congregate setting, all you’re doing is putting them in a situation where they can contaminate each other,” Reyes said, noting that even if they test negative one day, they could test positive the following day.
“This is not to me a simple issue of moving people from this location to another,” he added.
He warned Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District, and Tony Badilla, director of emergency management, that the migrant releases could become a major health issue in the county and asked that they keep a close eye in case they become “super spreader” events.
Reyes said: “You may not be able to host them, you may not be able to process them, but you might be able to find out, at least, are they healthy enough to be sheltered in different communities?”
Reyes noted that when migrants were last released into the community, which occurred two years ago, the situation was much different. At that time, the Salvation Army set up a temporary shelter in partnership with other nonprofit organizations that provided humanitarian services to the migrants as well as helped them secure transportation to other cities.
This time around, the Salvation Army no longer has that building and the nonprofits have been hit hard by the pandemic. They can’t hold fundraisers like in previous years so they don’t have the same resources and funding.
In addition, as Mayor Doug Nicholls previously pointed out, housing large groups of people together in a pandemic is dangerous and strongly discouraged.
“This is a much more difficult issue than it was in 2019,” Reyes said.
Another concern is that migrants might have family coming into Yuma County to pick them up. More people coming into the community from all over the country could increase the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Gomez and Badilla noted that Border Patrol is probably following the same protocols as last time, which included screening for communicable diseases.
“Last time we mostly saw vaccine-preventable diseases like chickenpox, injuries related to travel, dehydration, GI (gastrointestinal) issues, all things a lot easier to identify,” Gomez said.
In 2019, the Health Department worked closely with the organizations at the shelter to ensure that hygiene protocols were followed and that people with infectious diseases were sheltered separately.
However, she noted, COVID-19 is more difficult to diagnose than chickenpox because someone could be asymptomatic.“It’s a much more difficult situation to assess,” Gomez said. “It’s going to be a lot trickier.”
Lines told his fellow supervisors that a couple of weeks ago he had been briefed by sheriffs in the western states who were concerned with the migrants released in Texas and New Mexico. The Border Patrol had been releasing about 50 migrants at a time into small communities.
Now that it’s happening in Arizona, Lines said he reached out to the Arizona congressional delegation, who assured him they would talk to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials about the situation. Specifically, they are addressing the issue of COVID-19 testing at the border “so it doesn’t continue to augment our current crisis that we see ourselves in with the spread of COVID.”
Reyes noted that that’s the kind of information that needs to be shared with the county Health Department. He commended Lines for reaching out to the “right” people.
It would take only one instance of the virus traced to a migrant to result in significant backlash. “There’s going to be a large reaction to it,” Reyes said.
“In this particular case, it behooves us to find out ahead of time just what steps have been taken to make sure that this issue is not going to become a health issue for the residents of Yuma County or anywhere else in the United States,” he added.
‘ABRUPT REVERSAL OF POLICY’
In his letter to Wilmot and Ducey, Gosar said “there is no adequate plan to screen or quarantine aliens for COVID-19.” He blasted the Border Patrol’s “abrupt reversal of policy” in declaring its intention to release 50 migrants every day into Yuma County.
“Where these illegal aliens go after their ‘release’ is anyone’s guess. Phoenix. Prescott. San Diego. These are super-spreader events that will go off daily. If we are to take seriously the State and the County’s efforts to rein in the pandemic, then releasing 50 potentially positive cases every day into Arizona is a threat to public health and constitutes an emergency,” Gosar wrote.
“I am asking that Sheriff Wilmot intercept these aliens and hold them in prison until they can be tested, quarantined, and then returned to their home countries. The general population of Arizona should be not subjected to this mass event that will spread infected aliens throughout the state. It is beyond reckless for the Border Patrol to take this action. As of the time of this writing, Yuma County has suffered 3,6127 cases and 758 deaths. This is not the time to release super spreaders into Yuma County. There should never be a time for this.”
In addition to arrest, detention and quarantine by the sheriff, Gosar said the state should consider using FEMA money to offset the costs for the apprehension and treatment of the migrants. He noted that trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief is intended to prevent the transmission of the virus.
“Having the Border Patrol release hordes of infected aliens into our country is reckless and contrary to every law and protocol in place. I will use my best efforts to get additional funding into Arizona to address these matters,” Gosar added.
In a written response to the Yuma Sun, Wilmot said that while he is tasked with enforcing state law and keeping the peace in the community, he does not have the statutory authority to honor Gosar's request “to intercept aliens released into the community by the Federal Government who has given them documents giving them permission to be in this country.”
The sheriff also noted that the YCSO Detention Facility “only houses illegal aliens (and will continue to do so) who have been accused of committing State crimes.”
Wilmot added: “As your Sheriff, I remain committed to my duties and responsibilities. I will continue to enforce state law and provide for public safety. I do share concerns about the lack of planning or consideration of the public impact the change in policy leading to the release of these individuals into our communities will bring.”