The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved resolutions granting public service water and sewer franchise licenses to Far West Water and Sewer Co. for 25 years.
The utility, which serves the Foothills area, applied for the licenses for use of county rights-of-way and public easements to provide residential and commercial water service across county public highways, roads and streets.
The current franchise licenses were set to expire on April 5, 2023. However, Far West needed new licenses because the company plans to expand its service area.
Residents have long complained about the utility, but the county officials explained the need to grant the new franchise privileges. A franchise license gives Far West the ability to use county easements and rights-of-way for pipes and infrastructure, which the company already uses under the current licenses.
“What if we don’t approve it? What happens?” Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked. “I’ve had complaints and I’ve had concerns about why we are extending it for another 20 years.”
Frank Sanchez, deputy county engineer, explained that not granting the franchise makes it more difficult and expensive for the company to provide current services, which translates to higher costs for customers.
“Since they no longer can use county rights-of-way for their improvements, the company has to go out and obtain their own rights-of-way and easements, and so forth, to reconstruct their facilities within those private easements,” Sanchez said.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that it’s the same arrangement that the county has with other utilities, including Arizona Public Service and Spectrum.
In past years, hundreds of Foothills residents have turned out to community meetings to complain of foul odors in their neighborhoods. Many residents blame the Far West treatment plants and lift stations located throughout the area. Some believe development has outpaced the capacity of the facilities, causing the problems.
The issues have drawn the attention of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, but a solution has yet to be identified.
The company is a registered utility with the Arizona Corporation Commission. “Anything to do with the business has to come through the ACC as far as their licensing and everything else,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said. “This is strictly just to allow them rights-of-way and easements, so it doesn’t cost the public more money on top of what they are already getting charged.”
No members of the public spoke on the issue. The supervisors unanimously, with a 5-0 vote, approved both the water and sewer franchise licenses. The new licenses will expire Sept. 20, 2046.
A staff report noted that, according to state law, if more than 50% of the qualified electors of the county petition the supervisors to deny the franchise privileges, the supervisors must do so, and any privilege granted against such a petition would be void.
The resolutions granting Far West the water and sewer franchises indicate that construction plans for new facilities in the county rights-of-ways and easements must be submitted to the county engineer.
The company must also take all the necessary steps to prevent damage to county facilities or disturb landscaping and vegetation in the public easements and it cannot alter the alignment of the rights-of-ways. During construction or excavation, the company must provide drainage so that the public rights-of-way is free of standing water and drained so as not to cause flooding or erosion to county facilities and surrounding property.
In other action, Pancrazi requested that an item be pulled from the consent calendar for further discussion. The item relates to a contract for the removal and disposal of two manufactured homes in Las Quintas and North Frontage Road and two sheds from Shangri-La RV Park.
The contract was awarded to GCE Construction, the low bidder. After completing the work, GCE requested transfer of a title to a manufactured home so the company can donate it instead of demolishing it.
“I just wanted to make a comment that this company is going to donate it,” Pancrazi said. “It’s in really good shape, so they’re not going to destroy it. They’re going to donate it so that it could be lived in. It’s going to be put to good use.”
Sanchez noted that GCE would be incurring costs since it is more expensive to relocate the mobile home than to demolish it. The board unanimously approved the request.
The supervisors also approved the following consent calendar items:
– An intergovernmental agreement with the City of Yuma for the provision of mandated weekend and holiday court services from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, at a cost $3,421. Any person who is arrested must be taken before a magistrate within 24 hours or be released, which requires that a magistrate be available every day, including weekends and holidays, in order to conduct initial appearance hearings.
The Yuma County Justice Court provides the weekend and holiday court coverage for all the courts in the county, including the Yuma Municipal Court.
– The purchase of two new 2021 Mack dump trucks from Vanguard Truck Centers for $404,800. The county’s Public Works Highway Maintenance Division continuously uses a fleet of dump trucks for overlays, storm response and cleanup, and materials transport.
The new dump trucks will replace the division’s two oldest dump trucks, which are 12 years old. During last year the department spent nearly $16,000 keeping the trucks on the road.
Investing in new dump trucks will result in increased productivity by reducing downtime and maintenance, repair and operating costs, a staff report noted.