A Yuma County deputy constable, the sole candidate for the office of Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 constable, asked the Board of Supervisors to bump up the minimum salary for the position, noting that it hadn’t been adjusted in more than 18 years.
The board voted 4-0, with Supervisor Martin Porchas absent, to set the salary at a minimum of $52,000, the requested amount.
John Nozar, the current constable for Precinct 1, is not seeking another term. Art Gradillas, the current chief deputy constable, is the only candidate running for the office. The new constable will be elected in November and take office Jan. 1.
Arizona statute sets the salary of constable at $48,294 to $67,000. In accordance with past practice, county staff had recommended that the supervisors set a salary at the minimum of $48,294.
However, Gradillas submitted a letter to the supervisors requesting a salary of about $52,000 to reflect his years of experience in the constable’s office. A salary of $52,000 is 7.67% above the minimum salary, noted a staff report.
The current salary for Precinct 1 constable is $63,800. The salary for Precinct 2 constable, effective July 1, 2023, is $56,273. Precinct 1 covers Yuma and the Foothills. Precinct 2 covers South County.
“The last time that wage was used was approximately 18 years when our sitting constable John Nozar started out at that wage,” Gradillas told the supervisors.
“I know that this is an awkward time for asking, but once the election is done, there isn’t another option to negotiate or have this idea entertained,” he added.
The constable salary is set every four years by the supervisors. Elected positions are not eligible for employee raises.
Gradillas, who is now a county employee, noted that his current pay as deputy is 12% below the minimum salary of constable. With the 5% employee raises coming in July, “that will shrink even further.”
He pointed out that he brings 35 years of law enforcement experience, the last six years as chief deputy constable and 20 years with the Yuma Police Department. He noted that Nozar and he have worked well with each other for more than 30 years as they both came from the YPD, and Nozar hired him.
“With support of the staff and the standing constable, the transition should be seamless” as they share the same “ideals and morals and values,” Gradillas said.
“We in Yuma County are very, very fortunate, I believe. The deputy constable, by statute, has to be a certified peace officer, and the constable does not, and by his election is granted limited law enforcement certification. John has maintained his certification throughout, so we’re both fully certified police officers, and that will continue, assuming I don’t get beat by a Mickey Mouse write-in, as I am now unopposed,” he quipped.
Gradillas also pledged to hire a certified peace officer as the next deputy constable.
“This is kind of a weird one. Most of the salaries for elected (officials) are set by the Legislature,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines asked Gradillas whom he answers to, and Gradillas replied that in the elected position, he is subject to the voters and works primarily with the Justice Court, County Attorney and the public, handling eviction actions and other writs that come along.
“We’re talking about a minimal salary that hasn’t been adjusted in over 18 years,” Gradillas reiterated.
Reyes said $52,000 was a good place to start. Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi said she wanted it to be higher. Supervisor Darren Simmons said he’s “fine with it.” Lines made a motion to start the salary at $52,000.
Before the unanimous vote for approval, Reyes asked whether they were only setting the minimum salary for Precinct 1, not the other precincts. Susan Thorpe, who has since retired as county administrator, confirmed that this was the case.
In other action, the supervisors approved the following items in the consent calendar:
• Reappointment of Jonathan Dinsmore, Brenda Howell, Karen Johnson and Clint Osborn to the University of Arizona/Cooperative Extension Advisory Board.
• Reappointments of Samuel Loveless, Tonya Tucker and Antonio Zuniga to represent the business sector and the reappointment of Daniel Corr to represent the education and training sector on the Local Workforce Development Board.
• Appointment of Carly M. Sandoval as the weekend and holiday initial appearance master and as the civil traffic and small claims hearing officer for fiscal year 2022-23.
• Justice Court Precinct One appointments of Darci D. Weede as full-time pro tempore and Manuel Figueroa, Nohemy Echavarria and Yolanda V. Torok as part-time pro tempore.
• Appointment of attorney Kathryn Stocking-Tate as judge pro tempore for Superior Court in Yuma County.