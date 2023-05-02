Yuma County supervisors were not happy to learn that the federal government has asked the local community to “deal” with the expected incoming migrant influx, instead of solving the crisis.
As of three weeks ago, about 700,000 migrants and asylum seekers were waiting in Mexico shelters to cross into the United States once Title 42 ends. The public health policy issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will permanently end May 11. Currently, under the policy, 40% of migrants are immediately expelled and flown back to their countries of origin.
On Monday, Jonathan Lines, vice chairman of the Board of Supervisors, relayed information discussed at a roundtable with Yuma Sector Border Patrol and local, state and federal officials.
The Border Patrol reported a 500% surge of people crossing over the Darien Gap, which is the Panama Canal, on their way up to the United States. In view of this, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk asked what the local community can do in the event of a mass migration surge.
“They were there to ask us to evaluate the Yuma community’s ability to support, transport, feed and medically treat and provide shelter in response to a mass migration event,” Lines explained.
He also received a letter last week from Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, through his assistant, confirming that a large number of people are headed to the border.
Lines immediately reached out to Sheriff Leon Wilmot and federal legislators in Arizona and Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center, “just because they bore the brunt of the medical treatment for the people that were coming across the border,” he said.
“I don’t know what we can do to prepare other than to make everybody else aware of it. They were asking us as a community what we can do to prepare. They were concerned about the effects of high heat coming across the border,” Lines said, noting that the Yuma County coroner responded more than 80 times last year to the desert in cases related to migrants who had died after being abandoned.
McGurk expressed concern with “crashing” the system, Lines said. Once the centralized processing center reaches capacity, Border Patrol will no longer transport migrants off of the border.
In Yuma, “we’ve been extremely lucky,” Lines noted, explaining that the Regional Center for Border Health has been helping transport migrants outside of Yuma County and Arizona.
The Regional Center for Border Health is capped at 650 people a day and cannot do more.
In the past, Border Patrol transported migrants to processing centers in Phoenix, Tucson, El Centro, Calexico, Blythe and San Diego. “They told us that that is not possible anymore,” Lines said.
In the last surge, people showed up directly to the Sheriff’s Office, hospital, food bank and other nonprofit organizations asking for assistance. Lines fears a repeat of the situation. He recalled that in the last migrant surge, when more than 800 people a day were crossing into Yuma,
Border Patrol was not able to keep up with their processing, “people simply stayed out there, and that’s where we started seeing people walk through the city of Yuma.”
Border Patrol has proposed releasing migrants on that corner of West 3rd Street and South 3rd Avenue. “The mayor raised concerns about that as well as the sheriff last week so we will have continued conversations about that,” Lines said.
Local law enforcement agencies are limited in what they can do when it comes to migrants. Wilmot said that people incorrectly assume the Sheriff’s Office can apprehend migrants.
“We cannot. Technically the (Department of Justice) could actually charge us with kidnapping because we are not immigration officers nor are we allowed per federal supremacy laws to be able to do that,” Wilmot said.
“The only thing that we can address on a local law enforcement level throughout the whole United States is anything that concerns an individual breaking a state or a local law. So that’s where we are hamstrung,” he added.
The Sheriff’s Office can only assist Border Patrol by intercepting individuals and making sure they’re not smuggling narcotics or have arrest warrants.
Wilmot asked Yuma farmers to post No Trespassing signs. The plan is to arrest migrants for trespassing, when appropriate, cite them and release them to Border Patrol if agents respond in time. The sheriff can only detain migrants for a certain amount of time.
Otherwise, Wilmot said, “I would fill the jail in a day with the amount of individuals that we encounter that are trespassing in the Foothills or in town on the farm fields.”
Trenschel talked about some of the challenges the hospital expects. “We’re required by law to see everybody that comes to our door. We cannot ask for residency status. We cannot ask for citizenship status, and we provide everybody with the same level of care,” he said.
Patients in the Labor and Delivery Unit and Emergency Department are treated based on acuity. During the past migrant surges, some local residents had to wait while the more critical migrants were treated.
However, one of the biggest challenges is that there is no payer source for treating migrants. Trenschel noted that unpaid bills total about $26 million at this point. “It’s a significant impact on the hospital. Hospitals operate on very thin margins,” he said.
In preparation for the expected surge, the YRMC is “gearing up” with additional nurses and staff.
Lines noted that McGurk is concerned with migrants moving away from the border into areas with higher density of homes.
Officials are also also concerned about violence due to large numbers of people growing impatient as they wait to be transported. Border Patrol estimates about 4,000 people a day coming across the border in this area. The largest surge in the past brought in 1,800 a day, “and that’s when we left people standing up there for a couple of days waiting to be processed because the central processing unit was full,” Lines said.
“We saw a surge in 911 calls and even Uber Eats deliveries out to the border because they were left to fend for themselves while Border Patrol was processing,” he added.
He noted that international labor organizations and drug cartels are facilitating the surges as well as fentanyl smuggling, making a “significant amount of money” from migrants and forcing 27 million into labor and 6.3 million into sexual exploitation over the last two years.
Officials are also concerned with the ability of first responders to care for the community if they are called out to the border. They are also concerned with the impact to the county coroner, nonprofit organizations, food bank and agricultural community.
The other supervisors expressed their own concerns. “We need to get this out to the public, even more so than it is because this is gonna get nasty,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said, adding that he worries about migrants knocking on doors to ask for help and being shot by “scared” residents.
Supervisor Tony Reyes blasted the federal government for pushing the situation off on the local community. “Every time we step up and solve the problem with county assets or city assets or with any assets … it happens again, and it’s worse every time. I don’t know if there’s a solution to this. It’s us dealing with it, but it’s not solving it,” Reyes said, adding, “The key element of this is that nobody’s paying for it who should be paying for it.”
“It’s a federal issue,” Chairman Martin Porchas said. “Every person that crosses and every asylum seeker needs a sponsor. Where is ICE on this? It’s not possible that one phone number can be sponsor to thousands of people. That is ridiculous. So let’s start getting on ICE because that’s their job to be doing. If we’re not pushing for that, I think we’re pushing for the wrong thing. Sponsors. They need a sponsor to come across, but ICE is not doing their job. Period.”