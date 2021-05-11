The completion of the 2020 Census has triggered the process of redrawing boundary lines for Yuma County’s supervisor and justice of the peace districts.
The Board of Supervisors on May 3 adopted redistricting policies and principles that will be used to guide the process. The board also established a citizen Redistricting Advisory Commission that will be charged with developing redistricting plans for recommendation to the supervisors.
The commission will consist of 13 members, who will conduct public hearings and develop redistricting plans to present to the supervisors. Each of the five supervisors will provide two nominees. The supervisors’ nominees are scheduled to be appointed on May 17.
Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out that the composition of the commission must reflect the language and racial minority population within Yuma County. “I did not realize that,” Reyes said, noting, “You do realize this (county) is 55/60% Hispanic, right?”
To encourage maximum public participation in this process, the county is seeking qualified applicants to fill three “at-large” seats on the commission. The appointees must be registered to vote in Yuma County and cannot be related to any supervisor, their staff or any member of the Attorney’s Office, Recorder’s Office or other member of the Redistricting Advisory Commission.
Interested individuals must complete an application and return it to the Yuma County Clerk of the Board by June 1. To download the application, go to https://tinyurl.com/yjyp2wzd.
The process allows local governments to move election district boundaries to rebalance the population. Every redistricting process starts with the supervisors adopting and publishing a list of “redistricting principles,” which serve notice to the public and to any contracted consultants what the board expects to see in any final map.
In December, Tony Sissons, president of Research Advisory Services, who has since passed away, provided the County Supervisors Association/County Managers Association a briefing on redistricting and key elements that should be included in the process for 2021.
“Gone are the days when maps were drawn in secret. The expectation of public participation has moved beyond residents submitting hand-drawn maps of how they want their neighborhood, to fully featured online resident mapping tools that allow residents to submit countywide maps for consideration,” Sissons stated.
“In these days of pandemic, it’s not easy to get residents to attend public meetings,” he noted.
Typically, Sissons explained, the first public meetings are to explain the process and assure residents that no maps have been drawn yet and invite public contributions of map ideas. The second series of meetings is to display the maps created by staff and residents, seeking comments more than votes for particular maps.
Many counties have relied on advisory redistricting commissions to oversee the administration of the public process, he added.
Reyes pointed out “some pretty fast-moving deadlines.” The state will receive the census numbers by Sept. 30, but the commission can start working now as far as establishing public outreach events to educate the public about redistricting.
The commission will initially meet once a month, but once it receives the census numbers, members will probably meet more frequently.
The resolution that created the commission states that the group must meet before 30 days once they are appointed to decide the chairman and vice chairman.
According to state law, the supervisors must meet on or before Dec. 1 following the release of decennial census data and divide the county into supervisorial districts with each district having an equal population with no more than a 10% difference in population
GUIDING POLICIES AND PRINCIPLES
The supervisors adopted policies and principles to guide the redistricting process, with the first one being a requirement, according to the U.S. Constitution and Voting Rights Act. The others are considered best practices.
The following are the guiding policies and principles adopted by the supervisors:
- Representation: Electoral maps must follow the principle of “one person, one vote,” in which each district has a substantially similar number of people.
- Compactness: There should be a minimum distance between all parts of a constituency; for example, a circle, square or a hexagon is the most compact district.
- Contiguity: All parts of a district must be connected at some point with the rest of the district.
- Preservation of political subdivisions: City or town boundaries should be considered when drawing districts to avoid splitting communities.
- Preservation of communities of interest: Geographical areas, such as neighborhoods or unincorporated communities where the residents have common interests, should be considered when drawing districts and kept intact.
- Preservation of cores of prior districts: To preserve continuity of representation, and to the extent possible, effort should be made to maintain the core of the districts as previously drawn.
- Avoid pairing incumbents: Electoral maps should strive to avoid creating districts that would create contests between incumbents.
- Favoring or disfavoring an incumbent, candidate or party is prohibited: District lines should not intentionally or unduly favor a person or individual political group, such as using incumbent addresses, election results, party registration or other socio-economic data as an input when redrawing districts.