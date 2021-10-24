Lamenting not being able to buy locally when they urge citizens to buy local, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the purchase of 30 new vehicles from a Peoria dealership, with a $1.2 million price tag.
The supervisors authorized Public Works Director Joshua Scott to purchase 30 SUVs, trucks and vans from PFVT Motors, which does business as Peoria Ford, in an amount not to exceed $1.2 million.
As part of the county’s Fleet Management Program, Public Works solicited bids for the replacement of about 50 vehicles for fiscal year 2021-22. The bid included a mix of sedans, trucks, SUVs and vans, including necessary upfitting. Peoria Ford was the low bidder on 30 of the replacement vehicles.
The vehicles being replaced range in age from eight to 20 years old and will be distributed among the Adult Probation, Assessor, Development Services, Engineering, Health District, Human Resources, Information Technology and Public Works departments.
Chairman Tony Reyes pulled the item from the consent calendar for separate discussion. He expressed concern with buying from an out-of-town dealership.
“We’re buying 30 vehicles, and we’re buying them out of Peoria,” Reyes said. “We keep telling people ‘buy locally,’ don’t go out, and then we spend a million dollars (out of town).”
Reyes pointed out that some of the price differences between the local dealership, Alexander Ford, and Peoria Ford, were not that much.
The price differences ranged from $1,162 for one three-quarter ton crew cab V8 4x4 pickup truck with a toolbox to $18,799 for two half-ton extended cab V6 4x4 pickup trucks with toolboxes.
For the three-quarter ton pickup, Peoria Ford’s bid came in at $37,255 and Alexander Ford’s at $38,417. For the two half-ton pickups, Peoria Ford’s bid came in at $72,541 and Alexander Ford’s at $91,340.
Reyes acknowledged that the Phoenix metro dealerships have better inventory and access to more vehicles. However, he added, “it really feels odd to me that we spend over a million dollars on vehicles, and, with this particular group, we couldn’t get one to a local dealer.”
Reyes asked whether the county had used a state contract or the bidding process to make the purchases. Scott explained that the county put the purchases out to bid and did not use the state contract to give the local dealers the opportunity to bid.
Although the local dealership did not get any of the bids for vehicles from this batch, another round of bids for vehicles will be presented at the next supervisors meeting, some of which include best prices from a local dealer.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines asked whether the county could piggyback on a City of Yuma contract. Scott said that the city has a contract with an out-of-town dealership, but no contracts with local agencies.
Scott also noted that staff tried to encourage Yuma dealerships to get in on the state contract, so the county can go directly to them without having to put vehicle purchases out to bid, but that the local agencies have not been able to do it.
“There’s some corporate politics at Ford as far as who can access state contracts and things like that,” Scott said.
He added that the new owners of the former Fisher dealerships, Chapman Automotive Group, might have different resources and be able to get in on a state contract.
“Hopefully the dealer will listen and get himself into (the state contract),” Reyes said. “It just makes me feel a little better that you understand how uncomfortable we get when we make these purchases out of town, but we tried every possible way to give the local dealer a chance.”
“Very uncomfortable,” Lines echoed.
Supervisor Martin Porchas pointed out that other local municipalities are also facing the same issue. He attended a city meeting where officials also raised the same concerns.
“It’s tough. It’s out of our control,” Porchas said.
“We’re just swimming against the current. We keep swimming, trying to figure out a way,” Reyes said.
He explained that as much as local governments would like to support their local businesses, “local preference” is not allowed by state law.
“The bottom line is, the only way to get a local preference is through the state Legislature,” Reyes said.
“I know we don’t have a local preference and we can’t under state law, but why are we buying something that will take six months to get delivered?” he asked, noting that it’s not unusual to wait 8 to 12 weeks for a vehicle to arrive, but some of these vehicles would take up to 160 days for delivery.
Scott noted that the delays are prevalent, especially among heavy equipment and semi-trucks, due to the microchip shortages.
“Waiting 160 days for the vehicle is weird, but it’s a sign of the times,” Reyes quipped.
Reyes also pointed out a “troubling statement” at the bottom of Peoria Ford’s bids for certain vehicles: “Pricing is likely good through model year. However 2022 pricing has not yet been released so please check with dealer if extension is needed on pricing beyond initial period.”
“I guess if they bid on it, they’re going to follow through on their bid,” Reyes said.
Scott replied that staff verified pricing before bringing the bids before the supervisors. “If they don’t hold to that price, we would not purchase that vehicle,” he said.
In other action, the supervisors also authorize Scott to purchase a new 2023 Mack GR64FT heavy haul semi-truck from Vanguard Truck Centers in the amount of $153,900.
The Public Works Highway Maintenance division uses a heavy haul semi-tractor to transport heavy equipment and materials across the county. The new truck will replace two older trucks, a 2000 semi-tractor with more than 294,000 miles and a 1999 semi-tractor with more than 317,000 miles.
“Year-to-date repair costs of these two trucks exceeds $268,000. Investing in a new heavy haul semi-truck will result in increased productivity by reducing downtime and maintenance, repair and operating costs,” a staff report stated.