While setting legislative priorities, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors discussed the need to increase their presence before Congressional representatives with one-on-one meetings for more impact when discussing county priorities.
The supervisors last week approved the county’s 2022 federal legislative priorities for the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference that was held Feb. 12-16 in Washington, D.C.
The NACo conference brings together nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials to discuss federal policy issues that impact counties. Attendees have the opportunity to interact with federal officials and participate in congressional briefings and meetings, according to the NACo website.
However, Supervisor Martin Porchas pointed out that it’s hard for Yuma County to get heard during such a “hectic” event.
“We go see them, talk to them, give them the package, but just imagine how many other agencies do the same thing at the same time,” Porchas said.
He noted that other cities do the same thing through the National League of Cities, but a couple of their council members and mayors also visit congressional legislators on other occasions, “not when it’s so hectic.”
Chairman Tony Reyes agreed, noting that Yuma County has to stop relying only on the NACo conference opportunities. “It’s very difficult to get enough time when you’re there with 24 different members of different boards throughout the state,” he said.
He noted that the current trend is for legislative staffers to serve a mass breakfast for the county officials. “They don’t even meet you separately,” Reyes said, adding that during the breakfast “you have a chance to fight for some time for them to hear your issues. That is not a very effective situation.”
The chairman said the county needs to start separating its lobbying efforts from its legislative activities at the NACo conference. “I understand that’s the way we’ve done it for a lot of years, but it’s getting to a point where you’re just one voice in the middle of 30 or 40 people who visited that day.” Reyes noted.
He suggested hiring someone to lobby for the county. That person can then coordinate a trip to Washington, D.C., so supervisors can “put our issues in front of those legislators when they’re in session and when you can actually talk to them.”
With the COVID-19 infection numbers starting to ease up again, Reyes asked staff to start looking at either hiring someone to fully represent the county or have J. Alejandro Figueroa, the county’s director of economic development and intergovernmental affairs, coordinate a trip so the supervisors can visit the federal legislators “at a specific time and date that doesn’t match everyone else’s.”
Reyes also noted that the NACo conference has become all about the congressional visits when it should be more about the issues that affect all counties nationwide.
“We made it so much about the (Capitol) Hill visits,” Reyes said, adding that they’re going because they like to reconnect and see how other counties are solving their issues. He reiterated that the county needs to start looking at other ways to have an impact “other than going in like a herd to be heard.”
Reyes then asked if any federal legislators had agreed to see the Yuma County legislators when they’re there. Figueroa noted that no actual members of Congress would be meeting them, but that they had arranged a couple of meetings with their staff members, although they are not high-level staffers.
“Most of them are not responding or asking for us to meet virtually,” Figueroa said.
Desarae Doten, deputy clerk of the board, explained that staff has secured two in-person meetings with the staff of Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar and two video-conferences with the staff of Ruben Gallegos and Greg Stanton.
“As of the nine-member delegation, 11 with two senators, we have basically secured two meetings in person on the 16th and two meetings by Zoom on the 22nd. That’s why I think your idea of actually doing something more off the beaten path makes sense,” Reyes told Porchas.
“We need to keep in touch with those congressmen and senators a little bit more than we’re doing right now,” Reyes added.
One of the main reasons to maintain better communication is to change “wrong” perceptions of the border area, he noted. “All this focus on immigration takes away from the fact that we’re trading partners with Mexico, that we have a lot of stuff that happens that is beneficial to the state as a whole, not just migrants trying to come in through sections of the wall.
“We have to start changing that perception. We have to stop talking about the border as a problematic area and talk about it as an opportunity area. We need to start looking at empowerment zones, enterprise zones, foreign trade zones,” Reyes said.
Figueroa also noted that currently he meets with all economic development representatives across the county and the meeting includes both congressional and senate staff members so they can hear the issues in Yuma County.