Maximum density can no longer exceed five lots per acre in the Yuma County Recreational Vehicle Subdivision Zoning Districts.
With the intention of slowing the pace of growth in the Foothills, the Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to change the zoning code regulating the RVS Districts.
Before the change, the current RVS zoning allowed two dwellings per 6,000 square foot lots, which developers no longer felt was useful and neighbors and elected officials worried about the possibility of 14 dwelling units per acre.
Foothills residents had also brought up concerns that the rapid growth in the area is outpacing water, sewer and road infrastructure.
Developers have attempted to alleviate these concerns through deed restrictions, allowing the storage of a recreational vehicle on a home site, but not the occupancy. But staff believed a zoning revision would be more appropriate.
The approved text amendment allows one single-family residence per parcel limited to a recreational vehicle, manufactured home or site-built home. However, if a parcel was zoned prior to May 1, 2023, and is at least 6,000 square feet in area, the property owner may have one additional recreational vehicle.
Supervisor Darren Simmons, who represents the Foothills, explained that the roads are overcrowded and “density is running rampant. So hopefully this is a way of controlling the density, give the county a chance to maybe catch up on roadways and dealing with the traffic issue, as well as water issues that are continuing to be at the forefront with development out in that area.”
Community member Walt Bonneau reiterated that Foothills residents don’t want higher density. “Eighty percent of our residents are from California that have built stick homes that want those stick homes, that want decent lots, that are tired of putting up with California’s high density … They didn’t come here to be crammed into little corners,” he said.
Bonneau urged the county to “take a pause so we can catch up with the infrastructure … The bottom line is we need to pause a little bit to build the infrastructure so that we have water flowing … sewers that can handle the problem, roads that can handle the problems … I mean, in the wintertime it is impossible to go to any place in the Foothills without running into long lines and crowds and parking issues.”
Staff concurred with the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation of approval. However, one former staff member, Juan Leal Rubio, suggested that the county leave the RVS zoning alone because changing it would impact the entire county, not just the Foothills, and instead, come up with a new zoning district.
According to Rubio, RVS is a “good zoning” district because “it created a thriving community, which is the Foothills, and the trend right now nationwide is to go more dense because it gives a lot more amenities to communities. That is a trend nationwide. In fact, the City of Yuma, actually uses the RVS as a zoning district to promote this type of density in areas close in proximity to the Foothills.”
Vice Chair Jonathan Lines agreed with Rubio and voted against the text amendment because the change will impact the entire county, not just the Foothills.
However, Supervisor Tony Reyes wanted to offer residents quick relief. “Whatever worked for 60 years is not working now,” he said. “High density rules that really created the Foothills, it’s just not what they want anymore.”
Reyes pointed out that creating a new zoning designation would be appropriate in the long run, but it may take months, and people need a solution right now.
Simmons agreed that “right now with the water issues, which are going to be years down the road, heavy subdivisions as far as mobile homes and stuff, I don’t see happening.”
He added that “down the road,” the county can revisit the RVS zoning for places like Tacna and Wellton, where it “would come in handy for growth,” but “right now this is the best fix for the problem.”