With the Yuma County Public Health Services facility in critical need of more space, the Board of Supervisors are mulling whether to remodel, expand, reconstruct and/or develop a satellite clinic space.
David Hylland, director of facilities management, recently presented options and cost estimates to the supervisors and asked for direction on where to focus.
However, the supervisors weren’t ready to make a decision. They asked for more time to digest the options and indicated they would make a decision in December.
Staff has been working with DLR Group Architects to develop the options for the facility at 2200 W. 28th St. In April, Richard Beach, principal architect, presented the board with the results of a needs assessment for the facility.
At that time, the supervisors requested more information on the remodel and expansion options, along with a potential satellite location.
While DLR is still working on the conceptual planning, Hylland said they had enough information to share with the board. He presented four options, including the remodel of the existing facility, plus a minor expansion; the remodel of the existing facility, plus more extensive expansion; the remodel and expansion of the existing facility, plus construction of a new standalone extension directly adjacent to existing facility; and construction of an entirely new facility on the existing site, followed by demolition of the existing facility.
Estimated costs ranged from $6.6 million for a basic remodel to $18-20 million for new construction.
Hylland also shared details on the construction of a new satellite clinic in conjunction with any of the above options.
The existing 52,000-square-foot facility sits in the middle of 7.5 acres. It has several areas of concern, including insufficient workspace, a limited number of offices and workstations, several offices with more than one occupant and some staff members not working near their colleagues.
Hylland also listed a lack of adequate training, meeting and multipurpose space with many conference rooms converted to office space and the auditorium “overused” this past year for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. The current facility also has safety and security issues, with no centralized lobby and public access to all areas.
The facility houses the following divisions: Administration, Emergency Preparedness, Vital Records, Animal Control, Environmental Health, Health Promotions, Nursing, Tuberculosis Nursing, Immunizations, Family Planning, Women Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program and University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.
Hylland noted that the divisions require 60,200 square feet to meet current needs, without consideration of future growth. Just the auditorium space needs to be tripled.
The goal is also to provide direct access with a drive-up or pull-in area with ample parking as well as locating public areas in the front and staff to private, secure areas in the back.
OPTION 1: REMODEL ONLY
The first option would be a remodel only, with realignment of existing space and no expansion. The U of A program would relocate to another county facility, freeing up that area for temporary office space while other places are remodeled.
With this option, the existing deficiencies, such as the security issues, would continue. In addition, all remodel options face the same challenge; some existing walls are constructed in such a way that makes them structurally difficult to modify.
With an anticipated estimate of $6.6 million, this option would have the lowest cost.
OPTION 2: REMODEL/MINOR EXPANSION
This option would require realignment of the space with limited forward-facing public space and an expansion of 10,000 square feet into the south landscape area with a total anticipated cost of $8.6 million.
This option would have less flexible “swing space” for temporary space during construction as the U of A would remain in its existing location.
OPTION 3: REMODEL/MODERATE EXPANSION
This option is similar to Option 2 but with more public space in the front and added meeting space. It relocates the U of A to another county facility, creating “swing space” during the remodel. The anticipated cost is $10.5 million.
OPTION 4: REMODEL/LARGER EXPANSION
Option 4 combines a remodel, expansion and new construction and checks off most of the boxes, Hylland said. It would have a secure, central entrance with public space in the front and staff in the back.
It would have better realignment of space, with colleagues adjacent to each other, and includes a drive-up or pull-in area with plenty of parking. The U of A would relocate to another facility.
A new standalone building would provide space for future growth and provide swing space during construction, allowing for continued services.
The anticipated cost is an estimated $12.9 million.
OPTION 5: NEW CONSTRUCTION
With an anticipated cost of $18-20 million, a newly constructed facility offers the opportunity to design a building to meet current needs as well as future growth.
However, the location of the existing facility presents challenges. With the facility in the middle of the site, the new building would have to be constructed right up against 28th Street with parking in the rear or the new building in the rear with the entrance away from 28th Street.
The advantage is that the current facility could remain operational during construction with no interruption to services.
SATELLITE CLINIC
A satellite clinic could be built in the area of the new high school in Somerton. A potential 2-acre site would provide ample space for a 5,400-square-foot building with space for a second building.
The county’s existing WIC program, currently housed in a space shared with the courts in Somerton, would move into the new building.
The anticipated cost of a new 5,400-square-foot building is estimated at $1.62 million, not including land acquisition.
REMODEL VS. NEW CONSTRUCTION
Discussion was brief, with the supervisors touching on the cost of remodeling vs. new construction.
“Look at the numbers,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said. “One of them, you’re only $5 million away from a new building that you could set up any way you want … You’re talking some big numbers just in renovations alone.”
Simmons also expressed concern that a remodel would not address the long-term needs.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines voiced concern with inflation when the county is already planning to build and move into a new building. He asked that the decision be held off until January.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that the decision has to be made sooner rather than later. “The longer we put off doing anything, whether it’s remodeling or rebuilding or whether it’s building a new facility or building a satellite station, it’s not going to get any cheaper as we take more time to make a decision,” he said.
Gil Villegas, chief financial officer, explained that the funding has already been included in the budget, with plans to issue bonds for both the new administration building and health facility. Tying them together would save the county a lot of money, he said. To make this happen, he needs to have “everything ready” by December or January.
Reyes asked staff to bring back the options next month, with the possibility of tying both projects together.