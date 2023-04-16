Yuma County is considering building another solid waste transfer site in response to illegal dumping.
The Board of Supervisors are also reconsidering the idea of charging a user fee at the refuse transfer sites, which are currently free to residents.
In a long-term planning roundtable on Tuesday, George Amaya, a registered sanitarian supervisor with the county’s Department of Development Services, and Kelly Fricke, interim public works director, shared the impacts of illegal dumping, what programs and services are currently in place to address issues as well as challenges and future plans.
Illegal dumping, when trash is disposed of at an unapproved location, has been a problem for years, despite four free transfer sites around the county. The majority of illegal dumping sites in Yuma County are on federal and state land.
Nonetheless, residents still expect Yuma County to immediately clean up those sites. If the county doesn’t, “that leads to a negative public perception. The feeling is that the county does not care about the environment. But again, these lands are outside of the county’s jurisdiction, outside of routine maintenance,” Amaya said.
The county is looking at the possibility of securing 10 acres of land near County 19 and Avenue D to accommodate growth in South County and potentially reduce illegal dumping.
“It should also ease the amount of traffic in the North Gila transfer station and also encourage less illegal dumping by having a transfer site much closer to the illegal dumping sites,” Fricke said.
County residents have no curbside trash collection, as the municipalities, and are left to contract with private companies, which increases the probability of items being disposed of illegally, Amaya noted.
He listed the impacts of illegal dumping, including a decrease in property values, contamination and pollution as well as health concerns due to harmful materials being disposed of and the potential creation of a breeding site for vectors and rodents.
Several programs and services are currently in place to tackle illegal dumping. Three county departments respond to complaints and perform cleanups: Development Services, Sheriff’s Office and Public Works.
Development Services has a delegation agreement with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to inspect all refuse haulers and ensure that trash is disposed of at approved sites. The department also responds to complaints and performs public outreach and education. The dump hotline number is 928-217-DUMP (3867).
The Sheriff’s Office also follows up with complaint investigations and can cite or file criminal charges for illegal dumping. They put out press releases on confirmed cases and are involved with cleanup coordination efforts.
Charges for illegally dumping and/or criminally littering can range from a Class 2 misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony, depending on the type and amount of debris dumped. A Class 6 felony carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $150,000 fine.
Unfortunately, Amaya noted, the majority of these cases go unsolved, with the responsible party not identified. “As far as resources, there’s not enough to go around to monitor these sites on a daily or weekly basis,” he added.
Public Works operates the following transfer sites: North Gila Valley, 780 E. County 5th St.; Wellton, 12850 S. Avenue 29E; Tacna, 39745 E. County 8th St.; and Dateland, 61818 N. County 2nd St.
The transfer sites are free and open to the public Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. All household waste is accepted, except hazardous materials.
Public Works also administers neighborhood cleanups and Adopt a Highway program, cleans illegal dumping sites on county’s rights-of-way and provides heavy equipment bins and labor during large scale cleanups.
The Neighborhood Cleanup Program is also free of charge to the public. Public Works will provide bins, tools and disposal of collected items.
All these services cost money, and the cost is increasingly rising.
The amount of trash received by the county is also on the rise. Just the North Gila transfer site received 3,000 tons, or 6 million points, in 2021/22. The county projects that by 2030, the tonnage will increase to 4,700 tons, or 9.4 million pounds, annually.
The costs for the county to dispose of trash continues to grow, with an increase of 14% per ton in 2021/22, to $260,669. The county is projecting disposal costs of $473,605 in 2030.
“Now I’m sure you realize opening a new transfer site certainly has the potential to help reduce illegal dumping, but it will come at a cost, and our solid waste budget will increase regardless of this new site. And at this point, additional funds will likely come from the general fund,” Fricke said.
The interim director asked the supervisors to reconsider implementing a user fee at the transfer sites. The board has nixed the idea when presented in recent years.
“This will likely reduce the draw on the general fund and also help the county continue to provide the level of service that our residents have come to expect and deserve,” she added.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi still seemed reluctant to charge a fee. “We start charging, and more people are going to dump in the desert,” she said.
“That hasn’t stopped them. If it’s free or it’s charged, they will continue to do that,” Chairman Martin Porchas noted.
He urged the board to look at what the county spends on the transfer sites, money that could be going to roads or employees.
“If we continue not to charge, at least $3 to $5, we’re going to get to the point we’re going to say we should have. Cities charge, any city in Yuma County, throughout the state, charges a fee for sanitation. I think it’s time we start doing something,” Porchas said. “I think we need to really look into it and start charging because before we know it that number will be close to a million.”
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines reminded the board of the last time they considered a fee. “I believe I had every resident of the Gila Valley call me and express concern about the implementation of some type of a fee,” he said. “And they are extremely concerned because when the transfer site is closed, people then resort to just leaving everything along the road. I don’t live too far from there and I’ve seen it with my own eyes. We have deeper problems to resolve and then they end up calling the sheriff and that requires more time from his deputies as well.”
Supervisor Tony Reyes supports starting with a small fee. “If you don’t start with a small charge at some particular time and increase it gradually, you end up with a big charge and then people really feel it that way. So I tend to believe that we need to start somewhere and gradually get up to a point where we can just cover it,” he said.
Reyes also pointed out that the county can only charge up to a certain amount. “According to statute, you can’t make a profit so we need to determine what it costs and start charging for it,” he said.
But Reyes agreed that a fee could lead to more illegal dumping. “We’re going to see probably a marked increase in people dumping, but it’s almost inevitable.”
Supervisor Darren Simmons rejected the fee, also agreeing that it would lead to an increase in illegal dumping. Instead of charging a fee, he suggested they ask the federal and state governments for funding. “Why can’t we try to go after the feds and the state to provide some funding to be able to cover our transfer site costs? If that’s where the problem is, people are dumping on their land and we’re the ones cleaning it up, why can’t we go after them to seek funding to help fund our transfer sites?”
Porchas liked the idea of asking for federal and state governments to help with the problem. “It does make sense, or at least start a conversation with them about putting some kind of barrier, especially where there’s roads right next to the land,” he said.
“If we can start a conversation with the state and the feds, that could be something helpful,” Porchas added.