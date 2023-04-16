Illegal dumping

An active dumping site in Yuma County along the vicinity of Avenue B and County 19th Street.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA COUNTY

Yuma County is considering building another solid waste transfer site in response to illegal dumping.

The Board of Supervisors are also reconsidering the idea of charging a user fee at the refuse transfer sites, which are currently free to residents.

