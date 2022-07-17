The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will start off with the swearing in of Richard A. Colwell, who was appointed to fill out the remainder of Robyn Stallworth Pouquette’s term as recorder.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
With the appointment of a new recorder, the supervisors have been mulling whether to change, cancel or continue the agreement that combines the offices of Recorder and Election Services.
On Monday, the board will discuss and possibly take action on the current agreement combining the offices. Pouquette had overseen both offices since 2019, when the supervisors combined them.
In addition, the board is scheduled to consider a resolution authorizing the issuance of bonds to finance the acquisition and/or construction of county buildings and renovations of existing buildings as needed.
While plans are underway to construct a new administration building, the supervisors are also considering the construction of additional buildings to house the Information and Technology, Public Fiduciary and Facilities Management departments; provide space for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension staff; provide space for the Emergency Management division and renovate the existing Health Department facility. The county would need $60 million in financing to pay for these county projects.
The supervisors will also hold a public hearing followed by discussion and possible action on a resolution amending the floodplain regulations, at the request of the Arizona Department of Water Resources and to be compliant with state law.
The agenda also calls for updates on COVID-19 and activities occurring at the border that involve or affect the county’s Health and Emergency Management departments.
In addition, the supervisors will hold hearings on a rezoning case and a special use permit request as well as get state and federal legislative updates.
The consent calendar contains the following items:
• Estimated cost proposal from the Yuma County Water Users Association in the amount of $205,543 for the reconstruction of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Central Main Canal crossing and the USBR Main Drain crossing, both located on County 15th Street at Avenue F½.
• Purchase of a new Caterpillar M316 wheeled hydraulic excavator from Empire Southwest in an amount not to exceed $386,000.
• Purchase of a new 2023 Freightliner water truck from West-Mark in an amount not to exceed $168,000 and declare a 2001 Peterbilt water truck as surplus and authorize the items to be publicly auctioned.
• Settlement agreement for the property tax appeal case of Barkley Ag Enterprises v. Yuma County, setting the full cash value of the property for tax years 2022 and 2023 at $495,445.
• Approve the settlement agreement for the property tax appeal case of Barkley Farms Limited Partnership v. Yuma County, setting the full cash value of the property for tax years 2022 and 2023 at $462,504.
• Distribute $9,237 in community funding from the Quechan Indian Tribe Fort Yuma to the Yuma Community Food Bank.
• Appoint Paul A. Abbate as the conflict administrator and approve the salary of $59.47 hourly.
• Declare miscellaneous county property as surplus for Juvenile Justice Court and authorize the items to be publicly auctioned online Aug. 5-19 and disposed of if not sold. The items are listed as Exhibit A on the meeting agenda. View the complete agenda and staff report at tinyurl.com/4w6twv6m.