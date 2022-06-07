Supervisors name Ian McGaughey new administrator

Ian McGaughey is the new Yuma County administrator after being unanimously appointed by the Board of Supervisors on Monday.
McGaughey replaces Susan Thorpe after serving as her deputy for the last two years. After interviewing candidates, a recruitment committee chose McGaughey for the position. However, the supervisors had the final say.
His appointment is a decision they “feel good about,” Chairman Tony Reyes said. “I am very, very happy the process took place and ended up with this result. We look forward to working with you as the new county administrator.”
“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” McGaughey said. “From the first day serving as deputy county administrator, I was tremendously impressed by the quality of the employees and the organization. In my role for the last two years, I’ve had the opportunity to not only visit and meet with every department, division and office, but to work with them on some projects, one way or another.”
He thanked Thorpe for her help in the transition. “Susan has really been tremendously helpful in the transition and the preparation, not only in the last couple of weeks, but the last whole two years,” he said.
“I intend to work to the best of my ability to serve our residents, businesses and visitors. Looking forward to it,” McGaughey added.
“You have some big shoes to fill, not saying you have big feet, Susan,” Supervisor Darren Simmons quipped.
Thorpe has retired after six years with the county and 38 years of public service.
“We’re going to miss her,” Reyes noted.
The supervisors presented Thorpe with a large plaque decorated with the seals of every organization she has worked for.
“Thirty-eight years is hard to imagine. Especially the six years here have flown by. I truly learned something new everyday. That’s what I love about this organization, and every time I learn something from someplace else, I appreciate how much we have here and how well we work together and what professionals we have,” Thorpe said.
She commended the county directors and employees, noting, “They do their job so well and so diligently.”
Employees and community members had an opportunity to bid Thorpe farewell during an informal reception Monday afternoon.
In related action, the supervisors authorized the negotiation of McGaughey’s contract and salary and appointed him interim county administrator until his contract is finalized, as well as the clerk of the board.
In addition, the supervisors appointed McGaughey to represent the county on the boards of directors of the Yuma County Intergovernmental Transportation Authority and the Greater Yuma Port Authority.
McGaughey took the reins as deputy county administrator in June 2020 after serving as the Somerton city manager and the Clifton town manager. He previously worked for the Seldovia Village Tribe in Alaska and was elected to two four-year terms to the Town Council of Wilton, N.Y.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from American University in Washington, D.C., and a master’s degree in public administration from Arkansas State University.