For now, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors have tabled a proposed user fee for the trash transfer sites.
However, the supervisors stressed that the growing operational costs and illegal dumping continue to be problems that need to be addressed at some point.
The county’s four transfer sites have always been free of charge, but as their use and operational costs grow exponentially, staff looked into the possibility of charging a user fee.
In addition, the purpose of the transfer sites was to stop illegal dumping, however, trash is still being dumped in the desert.
The message shared by the supervisors on Monday was that it will take a joint effort with law enforcement, the county attorney’s office and the public to curb illegal dumping.
During a public hearing, several residents spoke against the proposed fees, noting that it will result in even more desert dumping.
Some residents pointed out that fees would also increase other county costs because crews would have to spend more time picking up illegally dumped trash and it would take more staff to collect and process the fees.
A resident noted that while a proposed $6 fee wouldn’t “break” him, he already spends money on gasoline going to and from the site. Another resident anticipated that the fees would start out low and then escalate.
Joshua Scott, director of public works, said that the county projects more customers with much more trash will use the transfer stations in the next 10 years, causing the deficit to increase. Part of the problem is that commercial contractors are known to dump green waste, construction materials, rocks, concrete, decorative tiles, etc., at the transfer site to avoid paying at the commercial landfill.
A speaker noted that there must be a way to distinguish between residential and commercial users who illegally dump trash at the transfer sites, which are meant for household waste. But Scott explained that it’s hard to tell the difference without questioning or confronting users. He said that it would be easy if they wore their company shirts or drove their company trucks, but they know how to get around the rules.
A gentleman, pointing out that Yuma County is the only county in the state that doesn’t charge a fee, said, “It’s OK for us to be the best county in the state.”
All the supervisors seemed to be in agreement. Supervisor Darren Simmons said he didn’t support the proposed fee but stressed that the county needs to step up enforcement with the help of the public. He urged residents to photograph and report illegal dumping without confronting the suspects. He noted that the sheriff needs the evidence.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines also said he would not support the fee. “Every neighbor and every friend and constituent that has property in the vicinity is overwhelmingly concerned about this, and it’s not something I can support either,” he said.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi noted that she’s long worked to protect the agriculture industry and feared that fees would increase dumping on farmland. “Anything we can do to help that industry to continue and help that industry prevent a food safety incident because of people dumping is something that I can support, but I can’t support the fee when I know that people are going to be increasing their dumping on farmland and our farmland is our economic driver,” she said.
Supervisor Martin Porchas noted that this issue should have been addressed years ago and the county will have to do something soon. “If we wait, it’s going to get to a point that the other half of the county, or more, will start asking, ‘Why are we paying for this if we don’t use them?’”
Porchas noted that the next board might enter into a contract with a company to operate the transfer sites that might charge a fee of $30-40. “We started it for free, but it will come to a point where we will need to start charging,” he said.
“Not doing anything is not going to work,” Chairman Tony Reyes said, agreeing that eventually the county will either have to charge a fee or have a third party run the transfer sites. A user fee, he added, is fairer than using taxpayer funds because “people who use the service should pay for the service.”
Reyes acknowledged that the transfer sites were intended to prevent illegal dumping but charging a fee would not stop it. “We still have the problem, this would only make it worse. Understanding that, I would like to focus more on what we can do to stop the problem of illegal dumping.”
Pancrazi asked staff to set up a hotline for reporting of illegal dumping, raise the amount of the fines for illegal dumping and enlist the help of the public, including those who ride in the desert, by asking them to take photos and jot down license plates.
“Pictures are great, but do not approach people. It’s not worth getting into a fight,” Simmons said.
To illustrate that pressure from the public works, Simmons noted that someone posted on social media a photo of a commercial vehicle dumping construction material in the desert. “The company went right back and picked it up because of the pressure they got and the bad press,” he said.
Reyes reiterated that the county is at a “tipping point.” He said, “When you ignore an issue for a long time, it doesn’t get any better, it gets worse. For me, it’s responsible to take a look at this. Even if we don’t set a fee now, we want people to know, it is coming, it is something that is very difficult to justify for the rest of the county, especially when it doesn’t have the desired effect.”
To report illegal dumping, call 928-217-DUMP.