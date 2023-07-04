The Yuma County Board of Supervisors are feeling snubbed after not being invited to the June 27 groundbreaking of the San Luis I Land Port of Entry. The supervisors instructed staff to send a letter expressing their displeasure to the U.S. General Services Administration.
The GSA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection co-hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Port of Entry, followed by a ceremony and remarks at a reception held at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis.
The county expected to be included in all of the day’s activities, but were only invited to the ceremony reception held after the groundbreaking of the $308 million modernization and expansion project.
Board Chairman Martin Porchas, Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines, County Administrator Ian McGaughey and Alejandro Figueroa, the county’s economic development and intergovernmental affairs director, attended the ceremony reception held afterwards.
The snub is particularly “insulting” because Yuma County helped build the road connecting the port to the interstate, said Supervisor Tony Reyes, the first to bring it up during Monday’s board meeting.
“The fact that the supervisors, Yuma County, wasn’t invited and acknowledged at the groundbreaking is disturbing to me, especially when they asked us to participate in everything else,” Reyes said.
“We built the road that connects the port entry, the commercial port of entry, to the interstate. We have done everything within our power to make things happen in San Luis, and for the supervisors or a representative of the supervisors not to be invited to the groundbreaking is simply not acceptable …
“It’s a big project. We’ve worked on it for a long time. Everybody worked on it for a long time. It seems to be just disrespectful not to acknowledge the fact that the county Board of Supervisors have been supportive throughout this process,” Reyes added.
Porchas and Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi immediately agreed. “The ceremony kind of left me a sour taste because I know the county’s been involved,” Porchas said.
“I didn’t go on purpose because I wasn’t invited to the 9 o’clock (groundbreaking),” Pancrazi said.
Reyes was on vacation and wouldn’t have been able to attend either event anyway, but he believed that at least Porchas and Lines should have been part of the groundbreaking ceremony.
Porchas and Lines were also not acknowledged at the reception. “I brought the issue up to GSA at the event, provided the names and titles and asked them to please rectify that. They never did,” Figueroa said.
Porchas blamed GSA officials. “As I was talking to several people and other elected officials, GSA doesn’t do a very good job. They’re the ones that did all the setting up, and they didn’t even let San Luis invite me. They were the ones that were doing it. They’re not here so they could care less,” Porchas said.
Reyes said it was a very different experience when he attended the 1984 opening of the then new port of entry. “We certainly made sure that everybody got invited,” he said. “It is unconscionable to me the way they handled that, especially because it’s happened once or twice before … I mean, look, we did a $6 million improvement in that area, and everybody was invited. To do a $300 million project and not involve the county, in Yuma County, especially this particular kind of process, is just not the right way to me,” Reyes said.
“To get an invitation to participate in the process and not get an invitation to the groundbreaking was insulting. Really, I mean, they come to us all the time about, you know, what are we going to do about the roads, what are we going to do about the connections. They don’t live on an island. This isn’t the island,” he added.
Porchas noted that it wasn’t local officials who snubbed them. “Remember it was GSA,” he said.
“Doesn’t matter,” Pancrazi noted. “GSA should have a better understanding than anybody because they do it on a regular basis all over this country.”
Reyes asked Figueroa to send a letter to the General Services Administration to make their feelings known. Pancrazi quickly agreed.
As the second busiest non-commercial port in Arizona, San Luis I currently serves three million drivers and 2.5 million pedestrians annually. Once completed, the port will boast a 40% increase in pedestrian inspection capacity and a 100% increase in vehicle inspection capacity while also improving security, alleviating congestion and boosting the local economy while creating good-paying jobs for local communities, according to a GSA press release.
The project will double the number of northbound vehicle inspection lanes from eight to 16, install a 16,000-square-foot canopy and support installation of the latest inspection technology to support CBP’s security mission. The project also includes a new 21,000-square-foot pedestrian inspection building, increasing the number of inspection booths from 10 to 14, and improving the flow of pedestrian traffic.