The Yuma County Board of Supervisors are feeling snubbed after not being invited to the June 27 groundbreaking of the San Luis I Land Port of Entry. The supervisors instructed staff to send a letter expressing their displeasure to the U.S. General Services Administration.

The GSA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection co-hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Port of Entry, followed by a ceremony and remarks at a reception held at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis.

