After receiving a variance allowing extra height, a proposed 120-foot wireless communication tower got a thumbs up from the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.
The county’s zoning ordinance allows a maximum height of 80 feet for a wireless communication facility disguised as a monopine. In addition, the maximum height permitted in the proposed location, which has a rural area zoning, is 60 feet. The Board of Adjustment approved a variance allowing the increase in the maximum height.
Based on the proposed tower elevation, the setbacks required will be 135 feet from all property lines.
The supervisors approved the special use permit requested by Jim Caciola, agent for property owner Cindy Parker, to allow a disguised wireless communication facility on the 4.75-acre parcel located at 7222 E. County 2nd St., which is in the Laguna Dam area and zoned Rural Area-20 Acre Minimum.
The applicant is Vertical Bridge, a Florida-based owner and manager of wireless communication infrastructure, working in conjunction with Clear Blue Services, provider of wireless communication infrastructure services to the telecommunication industry.
Staff recommended approval of the permit, noting that the nearby area would benefit from improved cellular signal.
The county’s Planning and Zoning Commission also recommended approval. However, commissioners questioned a comment from the Arizona Game and Fish Department that noted that the area has a potential for the western burrowing owl and recommended an occupancy survey and best management practices.
Caciola told the commissioners that his firm has previously faced the burrow owl issue in Tucson during construction. He explained that construction stops during the owl mating season and they work with wildlife agencies to ensure “proper accommodations” for all wildlife when needed.
Commissioner Bobbi McDermott pointed out Arizona Game and Fish wants to make sure there are holes for the critters to get out during the construction phase.
Commissioner Matias Rosales asked if the tower was for cellular service or GPS for agriculture. Caciola replied that the tower was predominately for cellular service but that it would benefit farmers in the area as well.
McDermott inquired if the tower would affect the two-way radio systems used in agriculture. Caciola explained that the frequency that each carrier has is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission, which prohibits interference with existing two-way systems and other existing providers.
McDermott also suggested that the agricultural aerial applicators be notified of the tower installation.
Antonio Martinez, a representative of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, thanked staff for providing the package in advance so MCAS could review the package to ensure compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration.
In other action, the supervisors also approved a request by Luis Rodriguez, agent for Taco Trust 7-11-2019, to change the land use designation of a 13,448-square-foot parcel located at 10550 S. Fortuna Road in the Foothills from Medium Density Residential to Regional Commercial.
The supervisors also approved a rezoning request for the same property, which called for rezoning the parcel from Manufactured Home Subdivision to General Commercial. The intent is to develop an automotive sales business.