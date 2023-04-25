After receiving a variance allowing extra height, a proposed 120-foot wireless communication tower got a thumbs up from the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.

The county’s zoning ordinance allows a maximum height of 80 feet for a wireless communication facility disguised as a monopine. In addition, the maximum height permitted in the proposed location, which has a rural area zoning, is 60 feet. The Board of Adjustment approved a variance allowing the increase in the maximum height.

