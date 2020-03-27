The Yuma County Board of Supervisors met Thursday to approve the election results for the March 17 Presidential Preference Election. The approval is required for the vote to become official.
Mary Fontes, director of election services, commented during the meeting that the only thing that stood out about the results was the noticeably higher voter turnout in Congressional District 3 than in Congressional District 4.
Congressional District 3, which covers the western and southern parts of the Yuma including San Luis, Somerton and downtown Yuma, saw a 27.24% turnout. Chairman Tony Reyes and Supervisors Martin Porchas noted that this covers their district, which came as a surprise because, they said, their district is mostly Democrats, and the election was to select the Democratic presidential nominee.
However, in Congressional District 4, which covers the eastern and north parts of Yuma including the Foothills, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground, saw a 42.66% voter turnout.
However, the 24,041 registered Democrats in Congressional District 3 cast 6,548 ballots, while the 7,873 registered Democrats in Congressional District 4 cast 3,359 ballots, almost half as many as the Democrats in Congressional District 3.
Reyes also commented before the meeting that the election results didn’t match the results seen nationwide. Rather than vote for Joe Biden, as many states did, including Arizona, the majority of Yuma County Democrats voted for Bernie Sanders.
“I think it may be that people voted a month before they saw the results of Super Tuesday,” Reyes said, linking the fact that the 8,640 of the total 9,838 votes were early voting ballots submitted before last Tuesday. “Many of them were voting before they knew the direction of the election.”
Fontes said that this is a reasonable assumption, but when the ballots were received also had to be taken into account.
“It really does depend on when the ballots came in,” she said. “Some may have come in a month before, but we see a lot that come in only 10 or so days before the election.”
Joe Biden started winning delegates in states after the South Carolina Democratic primary on Feb. 29 and prominent candidates like Amy Klobuchar, who won 181 votes in Yuma, and Pete Buttigieg, who won 341 votes in Yuma, dropped out on March 1 and 2. Super Tuesday, when Biden gained a lead over Sanders, was on March 3.
Early voting in Yuma began Feb. 19 and the last day for early ballots was March 11, while election day in Arizona was March 17.
Other top vote-getters in Yuma included Mike Bloomberg, who received 875 votes but dropped out on March 4, and Elizabeth Warren, who received 388 votes but withdrew March 5.
Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth-Pouquette, whose office collects the early ballots, said that about 60% of the ballots come in during the last 10 days leading up to election day, and this election seemed to follow that pattern.
She added that since 2016, when Arizona held a presidential preference election for both parties, voters have learned to hold on to their ballots longer.
“A lot of candidates were dropping out of the race at that time leading up to the Arizona PPE, and since then, people learned to hold on to ballots longer because they don’t want to cast the ballot for a candidate who drops out,” she said. “I think the results are more shaped off of how the ballots are cast than how the story of the election takes place in any media.”
The Board of Supervisors approved the results of the Yuma County election, an action that they rarely deviate from when canvassing the results, and the results will be sent to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office for final approval.