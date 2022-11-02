The newly formed Foothills Water and Sewer is officially providing utilities services to that area after acquiring Far West Water and Sewer.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the transfer of the water and sewer franchises to the new company, allowing Foothills Water and Sewer to provide water and wastewater utility services.
The county action comes after the Arizona Corporation Commission on Sept. 20 authorized the transfer of assets and the ability for Foothills Water and Sewer to provide utility services.
Andy Capestro, longtime general manager of Far West, introduced the new company to the board. “Until last week, I had a big job, the general manager of Far West Water and Sewer,” Capestro said. “On the fifth of October, the assets were sold to Foothills Water and Sewer from Far West.”
Tim Smith will be the interim manager until a full-time manager is appointed around January. Capestro will stay on as consultant for at least a year.
Oregon-based Northwest Natural Water, the parent company of Foothills Water, is in the process of buying water subsidiaries throughout the United States.
“This is our first venture into Arizona, and we’re very excited to be here. So we appreciate you guys going ahead and approving our franchise agreements so that we can work in that state of Arizona,” Smith explained.
Chairman Tony Reyes praised the deal. “I think that bringing in an outside agency to take a look at this is something we kind of needed to go to the next level,” he said. “I mean, that’s a big city now. The Foothills is a large area, and it needs a professional to come in and look at it. I sincerely hope that that’s you guys.”
A prior announcement of the acquisition from Far West noted that “this milestone comes after 25 years of serving our community and brings with it the promise of new investment and a commitment to serve you for many more years to come.”
Far West is Northwest Natural Water’s 19th acquisition since launching its water and wastewater utility strategy. Northwest Natural Holdings has a 163-year history of providing “safe and reliable infrastructure to support the communities we serve” and currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to about 150,000 people through 62,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona.
NW Natural Water first announced the acquisition of Far West in December, noting that the water utility has 25,000 connections in the Foothills area and employs 48 people.
“Far West serves a community with many growth and development opportunities,” Justin Palfreyman, NW Natural Water’s president, said at the time. “This marks an exciting milestone, as we establish operations in our fifth state and continue to build a leading water and wastewater utility.”
“We’re very pleased to partner with NW Natural Water. It is a strong utility with a proven track record and an outstanding commitment to its customers,” Capestro said. “NW Natural Water’s industry expertise, reputation and financial capacity will be critical to meeting the needs of our growing community.”
“For more than 160 years, we’ve been providing safe, reliable and affordable utility services, and we look forward to providing that same exceptional service to the Foothills community,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural Holdings’ president and CEO.
The supervisors also approved the following items on the consent calendar:
• A list of properties to be sold at the Tax Deeded Property Online Auction in March at publicsurplus.com, with the date to be determined. The list of properties is available for review from the agenda packet posted at www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/meetings.
• An agreement between Yuma County Emergency Management and Arizona Department of Homeland Security for the State Homeland Security Grant Program effective Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 for Community Emergency Response Team training and equipment. Homeland Security approved a funding request of $10,625.
• A contract with Starkweather Roofing in the amount of $165,974 for roof repairs at the Detention Center.
• The hiring of Jaime Hernandez for the position of Civil Engineer III. Hernandez has more than 34 years of experience working for the Arizona Department of Transportation Yuma District office. He has served in many capacities during this time, and for the past 17 years he has served as the senior resident engineer where he administered a $30 million yearly construction program. Some projects that he has administered have been in excess of $13.5 million.
A staff report notes that his experience with federal and state guidelines will be a great benefit to the county since it is in the process of administering several federal- and state-funded engineering projects.
In addition, Hernandez is bilingual, speaking Spanish and English. “His proficiencies with both languages will serve the Department well when dealing with Spanish-speaking citizens,” the report added.
Hernandez retired from ADOT at the end of October. According to state retirement requirements, he will only be allowed to work 19 hours per week for the first year and will assume full-time duties after he has completed the full year.
The staff report noted that the Engineering Department has had difficulty in filling civil engineer positions for the past several years.
“It is critical to recruit and retain experienced Civil Engineers in order to enable the department to deliver complex Capital Improvement Projects within budget and within the approved schedules. The addition of experienced engineers also allows for them to serve as mentors to the younger engineers that are currently hired within the Engineering Department,” the report stated.