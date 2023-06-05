Yuma County’s newest park will be called Foothills County Park.
The Board of Supervisors settled on the name after discussing several suggestions for the project that until now had been called the Foothills multipurpose complex.
The park is currently under development at the corner of Foothills Boulevard and South Frontage Road, next to the Foothills Library Branch, 13226 E. South Frontage Road.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission came up with a list of names to present to the supervisors, “something that they felt would fit more appropriately in that area of that community,” noted Rachel Stallworth of Public Works.
The list included the following names: Foothills Historic Trails Park, Fortuna Foothills County Park, Yuma Foothills Community Park, Fortuna Park, Historic Trails County Park, Yuma County Historic Trails Park, Historic Trails Park, Heritage Trails County Park, Foothills Historic Trails County Park, Foothills Community Park and Foothills DeAnza Trails Park.
However, the supervisors were free to come up with another name. In the end, that’s what they did.
Initially, the board members looked to Supervisor Darren Simmons to take the lead in choosing the name as he represents the Foothills area. His first choice was Foothills Community Park.
“Personally, I just keep it simple and to the point,” Simmons said.
He nixed anything with “DeAnza” and “trails” because a lot of people don’t know the history behind the suggested names.
“It’s just hard to remember some of these names,” he noted. “You start putting the DeAnza Trails, and people are going to go, where are you getting that name from?”
Stallworth explained that a city historian presented the commission with the history behind the DeAnza Trail. “You realize that across the street, there is a marker that designates DeAnza Trails right there as that area,” she said.
Consequently, the commission wanted “to keep that in the flow and to highlight that it’s kind of special.,” Stallworth noted.
Supervisor Tony Reyes called some of the names confusing, pointing out that Foothills Community Park makes it seem as if the park is just for Foothills residents.
“I suppose a lot of people from Yuma are going to go to that park so why don’t we call it the county-something,” Reyes said.
Stallworth explained that the “Foothills” part of the name refers to the area in which it’s located. Chairman Martin Porchas added that it’s not uncommon to name parks after their area, such as Gadsden Park. However, Porchas admitted that most people don’t know that this one is a county park.
“I think that’s part of the problem,” Reyes said, noting that he would like for the name to include “county” to make it clear that it’s a county park.
“The Foothills Park sounds great, but the Yuma County Foothills Park would sound even better,” Reyes said.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi suggested Foothills County Park, which the other board members liked.
“It still identifies it as being the Foothills, but it does identify it as a county facility,” Reyes said.
In the end, the supervisors let Simmons have the final say. “I’m fine with it,” he said, adding that a sign explaining the historic trail can be put up in the park.
The new park will be developed in three phases, with the first phase including a grassy area, a walking pathway, a ramada with picnic tables, a children’s playground and an asphalt parking lot.
The board awarded a $1.1 million contract to Merrill Development for construction of the first phase, and the county held a groundbreaking ceremony in February.
The Arizona State Parks and Trails, in collaboration with Yuma County, is funding the first phase of the project with a state grant of $584,654.
The grant requires a 50% match, bringing the project total amount to $1.36 million. The county’s expenses, including services and fees outside of the contractor’s contract amount, total $250,601.
The county intends to seek other grant funds to design future additional phases. Future phases include a restroom facility, additional walking path, ramadas and a pet area.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
