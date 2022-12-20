Yuma County’s future administrative building, scheduled to be constructed at 197 S. Main St., has been officially named.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday opted to go with a descriptive name that shows its purpose: Yuma County Administration Services.
The board intentionally steered away from naming the building after a person, wishing to avoid controversy.
To date, staff had been using “New County Administration Building.” As building plans move forward, staff noted it’s become necessary to select a formal name for the facility for use with signage, communications, announcements and other needs.
After being asked to submit suggestions, county employees sent in 51 names. The Project Team reviewed the list of possible names and picked the top four candidates: Yuma County Government Center, Yuma County Government Administration Building and Yuma County Main and Yuma County Central Services Building.
“I think those are pretty much the more reasonable ones. You don’t want to put a name to it. It’s just naming a location where people can understand what it’s about,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi reminded her fellow board members that whatever name they chose, it would most likely be known by its initials.
Reyes pointed out that “Yuma County” needs to be a part of the name so it’s not confused with the city.
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines threw out “Yuma County Administration Services,” which he noted in Spanish indicates that the county “está a sus órdenes,” or “we’re at your service.”
Pancrazi approved of the initials: YCAS.
Reyes concurred. “What you’re talking about is describing what we do there. ‘Building’ I didn’t like at all, but when you put in services, I see you describing what we do.”
The board also approved a price of $132 million for the demolition of the existing structures at 185 and 197 S. Main St. to make way for the new, three-story, 100,000-square-foot building on that site.
The supervisors amended the demolition price proposal from Pilkington Construction as well as the existing Construction Manager at Risk Master Agreement and authorized the construction projects director to issue a notice to proceed with the demolition.
A request for a demolition permit has been submitted to the city. The overall project budget, including demolition, is $49.1 million.
The formal notice to proceed will be issued the first week of January, and Pilkington Construction will begin preparing the site for demolition the second week of January.
“We did intentionally schedule the start of that activity to take place after the first of the year so that we aren’t closing off sidewalks and roadways during the holidays down here on Main Street, to help out the local businesses the best that we can,” said David Hylland, construction projects director. “Of course, this project will go on for a couple of years so there will be some of that disturbance going forward.”
The actual takedown of the buildings will take place at the end of February through April.
The county has already begun the salvage operation. After that, pending approval of the construction permits, the county is looking at a late spring construction, finishing about two years from now.
“We invested a lot of money in that (existing) building, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that we thought things would go differently,” Reyes said. “Spending money to tear down what we put money into, it’s a little difficult for me personally.”
“We’ve taken as much out of there and repurposed it or sold it to recoup as much as we could out of it as we possibly can, right?” Pancrazi asked.
Hylland explained that some materials, such as doors, counters and countertops, have been or will be repurposed.
“Our county’s contractor for salvage has already removed pretty much all remaining doors and doorframes and warehoused them along with a number of light fixtures and chain link fencing, those in the basement, whatever we can,” Hylland said.
As an example, he noted, the plan is to save the toilet fixtures, bathroom partitions and sinks for reinstallation at the proposed Foothills Multipurpose Complex.
Reyes asked about the elevator, which he noted had been “very expensive” to install. Chris Pilkington of Pilkington Construction explained that new building codes make it impossible to reuse elevators.
“There’s parts and pieces to the elevator that can be salvaged, and we plan on doing that, to have the elevator company come in take as many parts and pieces of elevators so that the parts and pieces can be reused in other buildings, but to be able to actually reuse the whole elevator just doesn’t work,” Pilkington said.
County Administrator Ian McGaughey noted that the original estimate for the salvage operation would have netted the county a little more than half a million dollars.
In addition, “looking at our original investment, having the assessor, recorder and treasurer over at 197 for the years that they were there saved an estimated $1.5 million on other building leases,” McGaughey said. “The county, of course, still retains the value of the land there so our investment in the land remains, and then moving out of this building will create an asset for the county here. So trying to maximize every dollar of that original investment.”
“Go forth and destroy,” Reyes quipped after the board approved the demolition price.