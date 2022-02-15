The Yuma County Board of Supervisors established the voting sites for this year’s elections.
For the first time, Yuma County will have three mega vote centers. These centers are equipped with additional voting equipment and election workers to accommodate more voters.
Voters will be heading to the polls for the primary election on Aug. 2 and the general election on Nov. 8.
State law requires the supervisors to designate polling places no less than 20 days before a primary or general election. Staff submitted a proposed list of vote center locations for the 2022 elections, which the supervisors approved.
The three mega centers will be located at the Yuma Civic Center, St. John Neumann Catholic Church in the Fortuna Foothills and Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis.
Three other vote centers in Yuma will be located at the Martin Luther King Jr. Career Center, Yuma Main Library and Arizona Western College Conference Center.
Vote centers will be located at the Somerton Community Center and the AWC Wellton Manufacturing Training Center.
Voters may cast their ballots in the primary election from Tuesday, Aug. 2, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and for the general election from Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The board also established the Recorder’s Office as the early voting and emergency voting site for the elections. State law allows the county recorder to establish on-site early voting at the Recorder’s Office beginning on the first day early ballots are mailed.
For the 2022 election cycle, the Recorder’s Office, located at 102 S. Main St, will operate as an in-person early voting location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday between Wednesday, July 6, and Friday, July 29, for the primary election and Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Friday, Nov. 4, for the general election.
State statute also requires the supervisors to establish how a qualified elector may request to vote when they experience an emergency between 5 p.m. on the Friday preceding the election and 5 p.m. on the Monday preceding the election.
If an emergency prevents a voter from casting a ballot at a designated vote center on Election Day, the voter must notify the Recorder’s Office Recorder’s Office, which will accommodate the voter between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. the day preceding Election Day.
The voter will need to sign an Emergency Voting Affidavit, which will be kept in the voter’s electronic record.
In other action, the supervisors appointed Republican precinct committeemen to fill vacancies for terms that will expire on Oct. 1. The eligibility of all recommended appointees has been verified through the voter registration system.
The Yuma County Republican Party submitted the names of the following individuals for the appointments: Anthony Wayne Dickerson, Christina Monica Harrington and Richard Lee Harrington for Precinct 5; Nicolle B. Wilkinson and Tanya Katalina Wright for Precinct 9; Michael David Hudson for Precinct 17; Claude Petersen, Pamela Sue Herring and Ruth Beatrice Milne for Precinct 24.
MEGA VOTING CENTERS
Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma
St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St., Yuma
Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., San Luis
VOTING CENTERS
Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma
Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma
Arizona Western College Conference Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, Yuma
AWC Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center, 28851 County 12th St., Wellton
Somerton Community Center, 805 W. Main St., Somerton.