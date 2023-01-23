Thinking outside the boxes
Buy Now

A field worker (right) brings more boxes into a field of green leaf lettuce being harvested in the Yuma Valley north of the Yuma Levee Road near County 8th Street. The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will propose Congress take up agricultural labor reform legislation, including removing the cap on three-year visas and providing sufficient visas for full-time agriculture workers. The county calls the current three-year cap “arbitrary and unnecessary” and notes that splitting the previously proposed 20,000 visas evenly with the dairy industry further limits the availability of agricultural labor.

 File photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

As part of Yuma County’s federal legislative priorities, the Board of Supervisors is pressing for an increase in the number of H-2A visas for agriculture workers as well as not having to share the allowed visas with the dairy industry.

The H-2A program allows agricultural employers who anticipate a shortage of domestic laborers to bring temporary foreign workers to perform seasonal labor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you