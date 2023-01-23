As part of Yuma County’s federal legislative priorities, the Board of Supervisors is pressing for an increase in the number of H-2A visas for agriculture workers as well as not having to share the allowed visas with the dairy industry.
The H-2A program allows agricultural employers who anticipate a shortage of domestic laborers to bring temporary foreign workers to perform seasonal labor.
As the supervisors prepare to attend the National Association of Counties legislative conference on Feb, 11, Alejandro Figueroa, the county’s economic development and intergovernmental affairs director, reviewed federal issues that affect the county.
The supervisors will propose Congress take up agricultural labor reform legislation, including removing the cap on three-year visas and providing sufficient visas for full-time agriculture workers. The county calls the current three-year cap “arbitrary and unnecessary” and notes that splitting the previously proposed 20,000 visas evenly with the dairy industry further limits the availability of agricultural labor.
Supervisor Tony Reyes suggested staying away from the word “reform” because it “implies that you have to change everything.” He noted: “I think that what we’re calling for is to actually increase the number of visas and make it easier, make it simpler. We’re not really asking them, I think, to reform the system. We’re asking (Congress) to try to maximize the system, to provide us more, to provide us faster pathways.”
Reyes noted that it might be helpful to include specific data, such as the number of temporary ag workers that the county needs vs. how many they get.
“We should be able to say, look, the farmers or ranchers in Yuma County need 25,000 or 20,000 at least, and you provide us with 10,000 for the whole country,” he said. “I just want some numbers to back it up.”
Reyes added: “If we have a situation where farmers here need 5,000 visas, but they can only process 3,000 because it’s a lengthy process, if they’re losing people every three years, I personally like to be able to make the argument based on some of the numbers.”
Chairman Martin Porchas noted that it’s been difficult to convince Congress to make changes to the temporary worker visa program although Yuma County is not the only one facing this problem.
“It’s the dairy farmers up in North Carolina, South Carolina, and meat packers. They’re all facing the same issues that we are facing, in a different aspect of farming,” Porchas said. “We’ve been taking this (to Congress) for the last six years, seven years.”
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines pointed out that some congressional members, after visits to Yuma County, now better understand the needs of the local agriculture industry. When James Comer, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, and several of his caucus members visited Yuma, Lines gave them a tour of the border and agricultural facilities.
“I spoke to him specifically about the need to augment those numbers in order to be able to deliver this product, and they were amenable, and those were some of those people who previously were not,” Lines said.
“They understand what our challenges are and that we are using E-Verify here in Yuma, Arizona, and that we are abiding by that law, religiously, while other areas of the country don’t necessarily do that,” Lines noted. “They were appreciative of that and understood what our challenges were as I asked them to consider that for Yuma.”
More than 40 members of Congress have visited Yuma County in the last six to eight months, and more visits are expected, Lines added.