In a letter to President Joe Biden, Chairman Tony Reyes, on behalf of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, pointed out that the end of Title 42 will have “damaging impact” on border communities like Yuma County and urged the federal government to coordinate with local governments to come up with a “workable” plan to process migrants.

During a Dec. 5 meeting, the Board of Supervisors expressed concerns that Title 42 is ending Dec. 21 with no plan in place to process the influx of asylum seekers who cross the border in this area.

