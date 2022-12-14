In a letter to President Joe Biden, Chairman Tony Reyes, on behalf of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, pointed out that the end of Title 42 will have “damaging impact” on border communities like Yuma County and urged the federal government to coordinate with local governments to come up with a “workable” plan to process migrants.
During a Dec. 5 meeting, the Board of Supervisors expressed concerns that Title 42 is ending Dec. 21 with no plan in place to process the influx of asylum seekers who cross the border in this area.
A U.S. District judge ordered the end of Title 42, a Trump-era public health rule issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the order, Border Patrol can turn away asylum seekers at the border and/or return them to their country of origin.
The supervisors expressed frustration that ending Title 42 without a plan in place, which might lead to migrants being released into the streets of Yuma County communities. Reyes asked staff to draft a letter to Biden voicing their concerns about the impact the end of the public health order will have on Yuma County.
On Monday, the letter dated Dec. 8 was sent to Biden and copied to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and governor-elect Katie Hobbs. It was also sent to U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.
The letter notes that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that the number of migrant encounters in the Yuma Sector was 14.6% more in October, the first month of the federal fiscal year 2023, than the number of encounters recorded in the first month of 2022, “which was an already record-breaking year with 310,094 encounters.”
The letter also states that the “this migration level has already placed overwhelming stress on Yuma County’s local first responders, nongovernmental organizations, and healthcare providers.”
It also asserts that once Title 42 is lifted, “hundreds of thousands of migrants will make their way to the San Luis I and San Luis II ports of entry and request asylum in the United States. This surplus demand will create substantial bottlenecks at our POEs during the Holiday Season and beyond, which will imperil the efficient processing of tens of thousands of private vehicles, pedestrians, and billions of dollars in trade, which are crucial for our local economy.”
Lastly, the letter indicates that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Plan for Southwest Border Security and Preparedness says that when Titles 42 is lifted, “DHS anticipates migration levels will increase.”
The letter concludes: “Therefore, we respectfully urge DHS to coordinate with local governments along the United States-Mexico border to put a comprehensive, workable plan in place that ensures a secure, orderly, and humane process for immigrants that does not affect local government budgets and resources already stretched thin.”
The supervisors’ concerns stem from the fact that a resolution that authorizes extra personnel to help process the migrants will also expire soon. During the supervisors’ meeting, Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines explained that the Border Patrol Yuma Sector currently sends about 500 migrants a day to Tucson for processing because Tucson has 2,000 agents while Yuma has 800 agents.
But once the resolution ends, Lines said, Tucson will no longer be able to process migrants from Yuma and the Border Patrol will likely release them in Yuma County, which lacks the infrastructure and resources to transport an even higher influx of migrants out of the community and to their destinations.
Border Patrol can only hold asylum seekers for a certain period of time before they must release them or return them to their country of origin.
“We anticipate an additional 500 to 600 roughly that may be released locally,” Lines said.
With Title 42 in place, he added, Border Patrol currently returns between 600 to 800 migrants a week to their native countries by plane.
“So we need to look at this holistically from the county’s perspective, because we may be faced with additional influx into our community,” Lines said.
While the situation might not be an emergency yet, Reyes said at the meeting, “it will become when people start walking around on our streets trying to find shelter or trying to find processing, a way to get to where they’re going. We’ve had that happen two, three, four years ago. I’m not looking forward to that kind of problem. And I certainly hope that the federal government understands just what they’re coming into or what they’re forcing us to deal with.”