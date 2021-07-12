Questioning the wisdom of leasing a property for years, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors asked staff to explore the possibility of buying a property to house the Recorder and Elections Services departments during construction of a new building.
To proceed with the demolition of the existing facilities at 192 Maiden St. and 185 and 197 Main St. and construct a new administration facility on that site, the departments currently located in those facilities must temporarily relocate.
Initially, county staff hoped to house these departments, along with other departments, in recently leased space on 4th Avenue but soon realized that the space would be too tight to accommodate the Recorder and Elections Services, including the Recording Division, voter registration and all elections-related activities.
David Hylland, facilities management director, explained that Elections Services has unique space requirements due to processes that call for customized needs, including space that is available and viewable to the public while maintaining security and safety.
Staff first looked at existing county space, such as the Risk Management facilities at 145 S. 2nd Ave. and the Development Services building at 2351 S. 26th St. While Development Services has space, it would remove the conference room currently used by many committees and groups.
All the other options were eliminated for one reason or another, except the Hoppstetter building at 102 S. Main St., which has been listed for sale for several months. The owner recently approached the county and offered to lease the property.
“It seems to be a good fit for our needs,” Hylland said, noting its proximity to the current county facilities.
The building, with a Main Street entrance, has an open area in the center, surrounded by office space that can be used by the public. It has a row of front counter space; two stations could be used for the Recorder’s Office, two for voter registration, one for Elections Services. The building meets all electrical, technical and security needs, Hylland said.
BOARD QUESTIONS LEASE INVESTMENT
Hylland suggested that the county lease the Hoppstetter property for three years. The monthly lease payment for the 14,476-square-foot space would be $12,168, with the three-year lease totaling $438,055.
The owner would pay maintenance costs, tax and insurance. The county would provide custodial service and system monitoring.
However, Chairman Tony Reyes questioned the wisdom of a leasing property for years. “I hate to lease something we could buy, especially if it’s a building like that, nearby, where we can have additional space,” he said. “Wouldn’t it be better just to negotiate a purchase lease?”
Reyes added that once needed improvements are made, the county will end up spending up to $800,000. “Paying half a million dollars worth of lease payments to get a building that’s worth a million dollars and then just dropping all the improvements that we’re going to make, whatever they may be, that is not a smart choice to me, I would rather much see you negotiate, if we could, purchasing the property as opposed to leasing the property. That way when we make improvements, they’re our improvements that will be spent on our building, as opposed to someone else’s building, that will only make it a better building that we will later on try to buy for more,” Reyes said.
The chairman also pointed out the county’s current financial situation allows it to purchase the property. “Because we’re in that situation in the county where we might have some leeway in terms of funding to do this type of thing, I’d rather you look into (whether) he is willing to sell it.”
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi agreed: “I think it would be worth looking into it.” Reiterating thoughts expressed earlier by Supervisor Jonathan Lines, she noted that the Recorder and Elections Services departments need to be in the same space between 2023 and 2024, so they can get ready for the 2024 presidential election, and stay in the same space through the election.
The timeline presented by Hylland would bring the architecture design contract before the supervisors on Aug. 2, and, in a best case scenario, construction would be completed by the end of 2023 and move-in ready by the first part of 2024.
“You don’t want to be moving elections at that time,” Supervisors Darren Simmons said.
After speaking with individuals in the construction industry, Pancrazi said, “I can’t see it taking less than five years. A five-year lease on that property brings it up to almost the sale price.”
With real estate prices going up, Reyes added, “why wait another 2, 3 years to negotiate a purchase price?”
Supervisor Martin Porchas questioned the use of the building once the new facilities are built, but he suggested that the county explore a lease-purchase agreement. Hylland noted that the owner already said he would consider that option.
Reyes also pointed out that with “the way things go with construction,” the temporary space might be needed much longer than three years. “If we plan to do something in three years, it will take us five,” he said. “The only stable thing right now is the price of the building.”
County Administrator Susan Thorpe explained that the last time the county looked into it, the owner was asking $990,000 for the building, but the county by law can’t pay for more than the appraised price.
The supervisors unanimously agreed to direct staff to ask the owner if he would take the appraised price in the purchase, and if not, to a purchase-lease agreement. If the owner agrees to a purchase, the board directed staff to have the building appraised.
In related action, the supervisors also approved an updated lease agreement with Shadle Investment Properties for the property located at 2550 and 2542 S. 4th Ave., to provide temporary office/work space for the Assessor and Treasurer departments and staff during construction of their new permanent facility. The annual rent is $213,422 with $3,628 in sales taxes.