The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet in a special session on Wednesday to consider a contract for a broadband middle-mile fiber network with ALLO Communications.
The proposed agreement covers network design and construction services and work.
The supervisors will also consider submitting an application to the Arizona Commerce Authority for a broadband development grant and a commitment of matching funds and maintenance costs for the Yuma County Broadband Project.
In an effort to address poor internet service in the county, the supervisors declared broadband the top priority for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, and plans to use them toward a countywide broadband middle-mile fiber backbone.
A staff report noted that a master agreement and work order for the backbone network have been negotiated and reviewed by legal counsel and are ready for approval by the supervisors. Additional work orders may be added if and when additional funding is available.
Yuma County and ALLO will seek Arizona and federal broadband grants to assist in funding the project.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/board-of-supervisors/meetings.