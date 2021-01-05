The Yuma County Board of Supervisors unanimously reappointed District 4 Supervisor Tony Reyes as chairman and District 1 Supervisor Martin Porchas as vice chairman during Monday’s meeting.
At the beginning of the year, the board chooses from its members a chairperson and a vice chairperson to serve during the ensuing year. The chairperson presides at board meetings, signs documents in the name of the county and represents the board at various ceremonies and events. The vice chairperson substitutes when the chairperson is absent.
In addition, this was Jonathan W. Lines’ first meeting as the new board supervisor for District 2. Lines won the seat after longtime Supervisor Russell McCloud, also a small business owner, decided not to seek reelection.
District 5 Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi kept her seat in the election. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in lieu of a swearing-in ceremony, the oath of office statement was sent to Lines and Pancrazi, which they signed and sent in before the Monday meeting.
The Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the county and a number of special districts. Within the limits of state law, the board is empowered to adopt ordinances, establish programs, levy taxes, appropriate funds, appoint certain officials, zone property and regulate development in the unincorporated area. In addition, members of the board represent the county on numerous intergovernmental agencies.
Five members of the board are elected to serve four-year terms. Each is elected from one of the five supervisory districts of the county. District boundaries are adjusted after every federal census to equalize district population.