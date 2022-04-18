Residents along 5th Street, between Avenues B and C, have long wished for street lights. Yuma County considered using the next cycle of Community Development Block Grants to pay for the project, however, it looks like residents might have to wait longer.
After finding out that the cost of installing lighting on 5th Street makes the project not viable at this time, the supervisors reprioritized projects for the use of Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG funds.
The supervisors opted instead to allocate the remaining funds to the county’s Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program.
The county anticipates a CDBG Regional Account allocation of $617,016. The supervisors have discretion over which projects to submit to the Arizona Department of Housing, provided the projects meet the requirements.
In January, the board ranked the projects, choosing to earmark $200,000 to Catholic Community Services for expansion of the Safehouse domestic violence shelter and $250,000 for playground equipment for the future Foothills Multi-Purpose Complex.
A fee of $111,063, which is 18% of the allocation, must be set aside for administration costs.
With a remaining budget of $80,900, the board asked staff to look into the costs of installing lighting on 5th Street.
Staff worked with Fonroche Lighting America for an estimated cost of solar lighting equipment and maintenance, and Arizona Public Service for the estimated cost of the initial installation of the electric light posts.
The 5th Street project costs, not including the purchase of right-of-way or ongoing operation and maintenance, were estimated at $250,000 for solar and $90,000 for electric. These estimates are assuming that the county could use existing power poles, which are already pretty congested.
“There’s so much stuff on them, we might not be able to put a light there,” said Diana Veloz, grants administrator.
With not enough funds to cover either option, staff recommended that the supervisors consider reprioritizing the rehab program. The remaining funds would be enough to cover the rehabilitation of one home.
The supervisors voted unanimously to go with staff’s recommendation.
The main concern for Chairman Tony Reyes was not so much the initial costs of installing the lighting, but the ongoing maintenance costs.
“We don’t mind putting up stuff and paying them with CDBG funds, but assuming lighting costs in an area, it’s not something we don’t take lightly. All the areas are asking for lighting. What precludes other areas from asking for lighting? It’s more like a city thing,” Reyes said.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi noted that it would set a precedent. Veloz agreed, noting that other lighting districts already pay for light maintenance in their areas. She suggested that 5th Street residents also form their own lighting district.
Pancrazi pointed out that it takes 2-3 years to get that done. Reyes noted that the timing might be right for the next CDBG cycle.
However, Supervisor Martin Porchas insisted that the county currently pays for lighting in some county areas. Reyes said that only happens when it involves a county right-of-way and this is a private subdivision.
Veloz explained that the adjacent area, 6th Street, has a lighting district that pays for lighting and maintenance. She said staff will work with 5th Street residents to establish a lighting district.
Porchas asked for clarification on who pays for lighting in areas which have long had lighting without districts, such as the Orange Grove and Mesa Verde subdivisions. Veloz promised to research it.
Reyes said he had no problem investing money to put lights up, but he first wants to know who would be responsible for the maintenance.
Nevertheless, he stressed that he didn’t want to set a precedent but also didn’t want to leave the 5th Street residents “in the lurch.”
“I want to make sure that we continue the process of getting some lighting for these people. I feel like we have an obligation to see that problem and work toward solving it,” Reyes said.
“We need to do it the right way. To me the right way would be to create a lighting district for that area. When we create a lighting district and we know who will pay for it, we can set aside funds to do it,” he added.
Porchas urged his fellow supervisors to start looking at ways to help county areas that need it. “I don’t have anything against nonprofit organizations, but we need to start investing some money back into the community for impact to the people who live in the area there,” he said.
Veloz explained that the board would have to declare those areas as “slum and blighted” to qualify for CDBG funds.
“They might not like it, but it might be the only way to invest funds into those areas,” Reyes said.
The county held the first public hearing, a prerequisite for CDBG applications, and solicited projects from the public in October. A second public hearing must be conducted before applications can be submitted to ADOH via Western Arizona Council of Governments.
The county will conduct the second hearing at the supervisors meeting on May 2, at which time staff will ask the board to ratify the projects.
The applications are due to WACOG on May 20.