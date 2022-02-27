The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday will meet in a special work session retreat beginning at 9 a.m. at the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
The retreat will kick off with a look at the economy, historical budget and financial information, with a focus on the general fund and the jail, library, heath and flood control district funds.
Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas will give a mid-year review, including a fiscal year 2021-22 budget status and pension and debt service updates.
Villegas and Tony Struck, budget director, will then share information on major considerations for fiscal year 2022-23, including county facilities needs and use of cash and/or debt issuance; increases in the Arizona Healthcare Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) and Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS); legislative impacts; and other budget considerations.
Struck will also present a long-range financial forecast with assumptions on all major funds.
Felicia Frausto, human resources director, will review the minimum wage and other compensation topics, followed by an employee benefits forecast from Frausto and Mark Fitch, health benefits consultant with Segal Consulting.
The supervisors will then discuss and possibly take action on their priorities and initiatives for the upcoming fiscal year.
View the complete agenda at tinyurl.com/58x9hv4p.