Supervisors seek at-large members to fill three more seats

Yuma County is seeking qualified applicants to fill three at-large seats on the newly formed Redistricting Advisory Commission. The Board of Supervisors extended the application deadline to June 30.
The commission will be charged with using the 2020 Census data to redraw boundary lines for the supervisorial and justice of the peace districts.
To encourage maximum public participation in this process, the supervisors on May 3 established the citizen commission, consisting of 13 members, which will conduct public hearings on redistricting matters and develop redistricting plans to present to the supervisors.
Members must be a registered voter in Yuma County and cannot be related to any member of the Board of Supervisors, their staff or any member of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, Recorder’s Office or other member of the Redistricting Advisory Commission.
Interested individuals must return a complete application to the Yuma County Clerk of the Board by 5 p.m. on June 30. To download the application, go to https://tinyurl.com/3382jv8e.