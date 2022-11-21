The Yuma County Supervisors, as the board directors for the Tacna Water Improvement District, set a public hearing to hear any objections and/or comments on the Tacna water district assessments for 9 a.m. Dec. 19.

The supervisors previously awarded a $11.6 million contract to Yuma Valley Contractors for construction of new water treatment facilities.

