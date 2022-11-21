The Yuma County Supervisors, as the board directors for the Tacna Water Improvement District, set a public hearing to hear any objections and/or comments on the Tacna water district assessments for 9 a.m. Dec. 19.
The supervisors previously awarded a $11.6 million contract to Yuma Valley Contractors for construction of new water treatment facilities.
After the construction contract was signed, the county sent out notices of special tax assessments to Tacna property owners. However, another public hearing needs to happen before construction can begin, which will probably be in January. A prior public hearing was held in June in Wellton.
“We give everyone an opportunity to have their say or to contest anything, and so we can’t say that we don’t give everybody an opportunity to voice their concerns or objections or anything,” said Rachel Stallworth, improvement district coordinator for Yuma County Public Works.
Tacna residents will be responsible for $529,000, or 7% of the total $12 million project cost, with the vast majority paid with grants and forgivable loans. Rural Development has committed to providing $6.2 million in Community Development Block Grant Colonia funds for the project.
“We have all the money that we need to be able to pay for it,” Stallworth said.
Property owners will be billed twice a year with the assessments spread over 25 years. The assessments will be based on several factors such as the size of the property and the water service that is required.
District residents will have the option of paying the entire assessment upfront or making the two payments every year.
New water facilities are needed in Tacna. A private water company installed the existing water system in the 1980s. The water company owner died, leaving no alternative water supply plan.
In addition, the current groundwater well supply is not in compliance with drinking water standards. Needing a new water supply and distribution system, residents formed an improvement district to establish a potable water supply system that meets drinking water standards and replaces the existing system.
The Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District will supply surface water with a groundwater well as backup. Plans call for building a new water treatment campus that will handle 0.085 millions of gallons per day, a 0.15 million gallon water storage reservoir and a water pump station.
In addition, the district will install new water distribution piping and water meters for 189 customers. The new water system will supply potable water and provide fire protection.
The new facility will have room for 20-40% growth.
In other action, the supervisors took the following actions:
• Adopted a resolution eliminating a custodian I position and increasing the position of Facilities Maintenance Worker II for the Library District. The district identified the need for a full-time maintenance worker. The plan is to increase the current part-time maintenance worker position from 25.2 hours to 40 hours, using the hours from the vacant part-time custodian position and eliminating the remaining 11.2 hours not needed.
• Approved the appointment of Brandon Culpepper to represent the Labor Union sector on the Local Workforce Development Board for a term that will expire on June 30, 2024. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 stipulates that the Board of Supervisors has the authority to appoint members to the Local Workforce Development Board. Culpepper, a substation technician for Arizona Public Service and 22-year member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 387, has indicated a willingness to serve as a labor union member on the board.