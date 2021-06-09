The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2021/22 of $461 million, which is 56.43% over the current fiscal year due to one-time funds coming from the federal government for pandemic recovery relief.
By law, the tentative budget is the highest level of appropriation that can be made and adopted. The final adopted budget, scheduled for June 28, must be the same or less than the appropriations approved in the tentative budget.
“It can’t go up. It can go down, and it can be shifted,” Chairman Tony Reyes said, noting that if another expense is added after the tentative budget is approved, it has to be taken from an existing line item.
Reyes also pointed out that the budget is unusual. “This is not a normal year and the year past wasn’t a normal year and this budget year isn’t going to be a normal year. Every budget of every city and town in this county has been hit with the same thing,” he said.
He explained that the budget contains a lot of “speculation,” but it has to be in the budget for the county to be able to spend it. “It’s not written in stone that we’re going to spend that much money,” he said.
A special fund has been set up for the $41.5 million in expected federal American Rescue Plan Act monies and $11.5 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program monies, all one-time funds.
The budget also includes one-time capital projects, which total $68 million, including the potential construction of a new administration building, health department building and a shared building for the facilities management, information technology and public fiduciary departments. The total for these three buildings is $54.8 million.
Capital projects also include the Tacna Water System, paid with USDA Rural Development grant funds, Jail District projects to address the needs in the 30-year-old jail building, and capital repairs to other aging buildings.
The tentative budget includes a property tax rate of $3.6638 with no increase from the current year. Property assessed values, including new construction, went up 6.15%. Without new construction, the assessed value increase is 3.48%.
“And that’s average. It depends on the individual property if there’s an increase or not. If your property values remain the same, there will be no change to your property tax,” County Administrator Susan Thorpe explained.
Thorpe reviewed some of the changes made from the previously recommended budget after direction from the board. The changes in expenditures total $14.9 million.
The tentative budget has a fund balance of 22%. The recommended budget initially had a much higher fund balance of 39%, well above the recommended 20%, but the supervisors directed staff to use some of the one-time funds toward one-time purchases and expenses.
The supervisors opted to pay off debt totaling about $11 million, “which will result in a savings of $1.6 million by your action to pay off existing debt, so very wise savings for taxpayers,” Thorpe said.
The budget includes a $4.5 million loan to the Greater Yuma Port Authority so the agency can develop vacant land in the Magrino Industrial Park near the San Luis Port of Entry II. The project calls for two major infrastructure expenses involving water and sewer, which will be paid with ARPA funds, reducing the amount that comes from the general fund to $1.5 million.
The tentative budget has a new position, a GIS specialist/analyst, bringing the number of full-time equivalent employees to 1,463.5.
Other changes include raises and salary adjustments totaling $118,251; a paid-time-off buy back program that amounts to $166,845; and a $20,000 contribution to the Yuma Community Food Bank.
The budget has an added expense of $141,539 for cyber insurance and $650,000 for supplies and services due to legislative impact.
The supervisors also decided to add $95,000 to allow a sewage COVID-19 early detection lab led by the Yuma Center for Excellence in Desert Agriculture and the University of Arizona to continue for one more year.
Reyes noted that the supervisors are feeling “pressure to give back to the community” and they’re trying to find ways to do that without impacting the budget long term. Some of those include funds for broadband expansion, solid waste transfer subsidies and “things that residents can feel they are being taken care of.”
The supervisors set the combined budget and Truth in Taxation hearing and final budget adoption for 9 a.m. June 28.