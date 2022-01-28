A new law enforcement academy is a step closer to construction following approval of an intergovernmental agreement between the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and Arizona Western College.
The new academy is possible thanks to $7.5 million in federal pandemic relief funding allocated to the county by the Governor’s Office.
On Dec. 27, the supervisors accepted the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant for the reimbursement of Yuma County payroll expenses used for public health and public safety personnel.
This frees up $7.5 million in general fund money, which makes possible the construction of the regional academy on the AWC campus.
Arizona Western College began training cadets in 1984 and has graduated more than 400 certified peace officers. Until 2019, cadets took a full academic year to graduate.
To accelerate training and create more opportunities, AWC later created a full-time academy to prepare and train officers in 20 weeks. The academy trains more than 60 cadets a year and works with 15 agencies across the region.
The supervisors unanimously approved the agreement. Dr. Daniel Corr, president of AWC, told the supervisors that the college district board had unanimously signed off on the agreement and were ready to move forward with the project.
Chairman Tony Reyes thanked everyone for making it happen and pointed out the collaboration between County Administrator Susan Thorpe, County Attorney’s Office and AWC. He also thanked Sheriff Leon Wilmot and Supervisor Jonathan Lines for putting it together.
“It takes a lot of effort and work,” Reyes noted.
Corr also expressed “particular appreciation” to Lines “for his really dogged pursuit of this.”
Lines explained that the academy has the support of 13 rural communities and the impetus for making it happen was “being able to support the rural officers in their training.”
The academy will allow cadets from across the state to live in the community where they will eventually serve, saving agencies tens of thousands of dollars.
The state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies include the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department, Kingman Police Department, Somerton Police Department, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Yuma Police Department, San Luis Police Department, Cocopah Tribe Police Department, Quechan Tribe Police Department, Colorado River Indian Tribes Fish and Game, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Wellton Police Department, Globe Police Department and Parker Police Department.
“We’re going to build a phenomenal facility,” Corr said. “We already have an architect that we’ll bring to my board in February for approval, and we’re going to get this done as quickly as possible to serve this community.”
In other action, the supervisors also approved the following items on the consent calendar:
• Authorized $5,000 in funding to the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. for a binational workforce study. GYEDC has two “mega” prospective employers that are in need of over 1,000 employees.
“Knowing the market in our region can support both of these projects, GYEDC wishes to compete aggressively for these projects,” a staff report stated. “To eliminate any company concerns regarding labor, the GYEDC has determined the need to commission a third-party binational workforce study to validate the ability to meet their employee needs.”
The study will be conducted by Erik Lee Bedoya, who has previously worked with GYEDC and has “reputation for conducting accurate binational work.” Bedoya provided a proposal to conduct the study in a “rapid” time frame.
GYEDC has asked each of its public sector agencies to contribute $5,000 towards this study. Funding has also been committed by the Greater Yuma Port Authority, Arizona Mexico Commission and Arizona Commerce Authority, each for $5,000.
The staff report indicated that GYEDC, due to time constraints, has commissioned the study to begin.
“The tax implications of even one of these prospective employers selecting Yuma County will profoundly impact our tax base for decades to come,” GYEDC stated.
• An agreement with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, allowing Yuma County to accept the grant of $184,988 awarded to Emergency Management.
• A resolution amending the budgets for various county departments, agencies and districts.