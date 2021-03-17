During a conversation about COVID-19, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday touched on a variety of issues, including asylum seekers, vaccinating homeless people and whether the county will continue to stick to the phased tiers.
Chairman Tony Reyes received an email from the Federal Emergency Management Agency announcing that $100 million will be made available to organizations handling the asylum seekers.
The Border Patrol started to release asylum seekers along the border in Yuma County last month while they await court dates. The asylum seekers are being transported to shelters outside of Yuma County with the help of several local nonprofit groups that are working together. About a thousand migrants had been released here as of last week.
Reyes asked the county’s Emergency Management and Public Health Services District to keep an eye on the situation. “Eventually it will become a health issue that we’ve got to deal with because the numbers are too large to ignore. And we certainly don’t want to make it about a health issue only, it is a humanitarian situation that needs to be dealt with, but the Health Department and Emergency Management should have a part in that and should look into how exactly we are going to deal with that and come up with a plan for it,” Reyes said.
“I’m sure, because they’re from Cuba and Brazil, that we’re going to have some strains coming up that we’re not used to dealing with,” he added.
Health officials announced on Friday that the COVID-19 strain known as the Brazilian variant, which spreads at a faster rate, has been found in Yuma County.
“I know that the rapid testing is available, I know that the transportation seems to become available. There are organizations out there, namely Campesinos Sin Fronteras and the Regional Center for Border Health, that are handling a lot of that. And the City of Yuma is coordinating with that,” Reyes explained.
He noted that the county has not been very involved in the situation, mostly because the asylum seekers are being dropped in urban areas, not in county locations.
“But that may change at any time,” Reyes said.
“It’s not a crisis yet, but it could become one because of the health issues,” he said, adding that at that point, it would become a county concern.
HOMELESS POPULATION
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked where the homeless and adult disabled populations were on the vaccination priority list. She noted that Yuma County is home to a lot of individuals with Down syndrome and people with disabilities, which often come with health issues.
Diana Gomez, director of the health district, said that her department has started reaching out to the agencies that serve disabled adults and that have sponsored vaccination clinics.
“We started with identifying those that have developmental disabilities because it could be a barrier,” she said.
The district has also started conversations about vaccinating the homeless population. Gomez noted that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be ideal for the homeless population because it’s a “one and done” shot that does not require coordinating a second dose, like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The county has been receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in very limited quantities and expects to receive additional doses at the end of the month.
Pancrazi suggested where the district could go to find homeless individuals. “All you have to do is go to the Heritage Library and you will be able to get a large number of folks.”
Reyes responded, “They’re a hidden population that you don’t see very often unless you actively look out for them. We do have them in San Luis, we have them in Somerton. They’re just not very visible, but they should be searched for because they do travel around. If we need to gain control of this, we need to start making that concerted effort to get them vaccinated.”
“We have started looking at that,” Gomez said.
STILL PRIORITIZING TIERS?
With the expansion of the federal government’s direct allocation to pharmacies and healthcare providers, such as Sunset Health, Supervisor Jonathan Lines asked whether the county would continue with a tiered vaccination plan.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes recommendations for who should be offered the COVID-19 vaccine first, each state has its own plan for deciding who will be vaccinated first. At the state-run vaccination sites, Arizona is currently vaccinating residents 55 and older along with frontline essential workers.
In turn, the state has left it up to each county to decide when to move into the next priority phase. Yuma County is still in Phase 1B which includes law enforcement, teachers, childcare providers, adults living in congregate settings and individuals age 65 and older.
“I was looking at the numbers this weekend, and I think we can comfortably move to expand to t(age) 55 (and older),” Gomez said.
Although “other essential workers,” which include agricultural and grocery store workers, are part of Phase 1B, the county had been vaccinating the other groups first. Now the county has started vaccinating agricultural workers.
Until the state-supported vaccination site in Yuma becomes reality, the Health Department has recently been focusing on South County and has already provided vaccination clinics there. Last week, it held a vaccination clinic for agricultural workers. On Monday, Sunset Health vaccinated around 400 farmworkers in Somerton.
“They have been patiently waiting. So we’re happy to provide that,” Gomez said.
“Our numbers are looking good as far as percentages of people vaccinated. With multiple points of vaccination available throughout the county, we are hopeful to officially expand to 55 and up and move to all essential workers, starting with ag and grocery store workers, who have waited very patiently,” she added.
Gomez explained that once the state-run vaccination site opens in Yuma in a few weeks and if the county starts receiving an increased and steady supply of vaccine, the district will have a “greater degree of flexibility.”
However, Gomez was hesitant to say when that expansion would happen. “I’ve learned not to get ahead of myself because then it nevers works out. I will be cautiously optimistic, but that is the goal,” she said.
“The goal is we get to a certain point where we have that level of vaccine coming in where we can just put shots in people’s arms. If you want it, you can access it. The tiered approach, I recognize why it’s important, we needed to do it, but at a certain point, it’s a lot faster to just be able to provide it if you want it. We just need to get there,” Gomez added.